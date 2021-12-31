Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC.
1. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: HD,
- Added Positions: SCHZ, CORP, VBR, SCHV, SCHA, SCHM, LQD, ESGV, ESML, AAPL, PFG, AMZN, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: FTEC, VO, VBK,
For the details of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mokosak+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 284,346 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 248,745 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 537,662 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 269,654 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 393,954 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-12-31.
