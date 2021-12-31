Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: HD,

HD, Added Positions: SCHZ, CORP, VBR, SCHV, SCHA, SCHM, LQD, ESGV, ESML, AAPL, PFG, AMZN, ISRG,

SCHZ, CORP, VBR, SCHV, SCHA, SCHM, LQD, ESGV, ESML, AAPL, PFG, AMZN, ISRG, Reduced Positions: FTEC, VO, VBK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 284,346 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 248,745 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 537,662 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 269,654 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 393,954 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%

Mokosak Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 512 shares as of 2021-12-31.