Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: V,
- Added Positions: HON, DIS, BRK.B, FB, KO, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, BAC, QCOM,
- Sold Out: VZ, XLB, JNJ, PEP,
For the details of Gabalex Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabalex+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gabalex Capital Management LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,000 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 100,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 47,500 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio.
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 125,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.70%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 300,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
Gabalex Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $205.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $144.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.
