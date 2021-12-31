Everett Harris & Co Buys Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Novartis AG, , Baidu Inc

Investment company Everett Harris & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Comcast Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Wells Fargo, sells Novartis AG, , Baidu Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everett Harris & Co . As of 2021Q4, Everett Harris & Co owns 268 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everett+harris+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,976,365 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,431 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,665,544 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 904,312 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 3,266,468 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1420.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 739,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1443.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 973,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 282,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $54.35.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The sale prices were between $39.66 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $41.84.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.