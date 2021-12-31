Everett Harris & Co Buys Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Comcast Corp, Sells Novartis AG, , Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: BACPL.PFD, BDXB.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, VUSB, EWS, HUBB, HUM, QQQ, SCHG, BNDX, VNQ,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, ABBV, BUD, BSV, CVX, LMT, MRK, AMZN, UL, VCSH, CP, VZ, MCD, BAX, SPY, UNP, XLV, XLK, XLY, TSM, XLE, UNH, TSLA, TTI, TMO, ORCL, VVV, VWO, VYM, VSCO, WBA, IJH, ALSN, MO, AMGN, BBWI, BIP, CVS, D, PAC, HON, EMXC, RCI, KMI, LTRX, LMNR, NGG, NFLX, OGN, POST, PFIE, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: NVS, GOOG, GOOGL, SCHW, XOM, EPD, SNN, LULU, SPG, RDS.A, DGX, QCOM, PCAR, NVDA, MDLZ, FB, ZTS, SYK, TRP, GIM, TXN, TTE, UTMD, VFC, VUG, VGSH, VCR, WFC, WY, ZBH, GIS, T, BIDU, BLK, BMY, CNP, CHD, COP, DHR, DEO, DISCK, FDX, FMS, LOW, HST, ITW, IBA, IFF, ADRE, IVV, IBB, EEM, IDU, JBGS, JPM, EL,
- Sold Out: KSU, FCVT, FIZZ, NVCR, PODD, CCL, PAG, SLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of EVERETT HARRIS & CO
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,976,365 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,431 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,665,544 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 904,312 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 3,266,468 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1420.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDXB.PFD)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 739,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1443.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 973,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 282,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 162,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 38.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Valvoline Inc (VVV)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $31.35 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $54.35.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E (FCVT)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The sale prices were between $39.66 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $41.84.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.08 and $121.99, with an estimated average price of $99.87.
