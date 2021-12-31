Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Intel Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SCHE, INTC,
- Added Positions: VTI, VTV, SCHA, SCHF, SCHX, VUG, BRK.B, CINF, MCD, LLY, SCHZ, WEC, PEP, PG, AMZN, PM, VO, MRK, ABT, PFE, JCI, VZ, VFC, MMM, JPM, ADP, T,
- Reduced Positions: VV, VEA, VCIT, VCSH, VWOB, JNJ, VWO, VTIP, VTEB, HYG, VNQ, VB, BIV, NVS, XOM, VIG, AAPL, EMR,
- Sold Out: DFUS, SHW, ESML, MS, GOOGL, WFC, SPY,
For the details of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hurlow+wealth+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 87,935 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 57,749 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 221,142 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 36,163 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 83,858 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.Sold Out: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.
