ODonnell Financial Services, LLC Buys T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World

- New Purchases: TBUX, FXO, KBWD, VTV,
- Added Positions: TIPX, PTBD, ALTL, FTGC, FPE, RWR, SPMD, VUG, CVX, PFE, NMTR,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, SPSM, QQQ, SPLG, IJR, IJH, AAPL, AMZN, TSLA, LMBS,
- Sold Out: SPDW, AA, BBWI, IT, DKS, NUE, BX, CLF, T, PYPL,
These are the top 5 holdings of ODonnell Financial Services, LLC
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 656,261 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 618,773 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 87,494 shares, 15.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 387,948 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) - 628,632 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.53%
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $49.88, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 139,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 49,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 109,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 83.53%. The purchase prices were between $20.88 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 628,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 386,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 299.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.92 and $46.34, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 114,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 91.64%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 96,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.43%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 47.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Gartner Inc (IT)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Gartner Inc. The sale prices were between $301.06 and $339.69, with an estimated average price of $321.91.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
ODonnell Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.
