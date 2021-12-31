Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC Buys Cigna Corp, Allstate Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

New Purchases: CI, ALL, SWK, SRLN, FTXN, URI, PAVE, XLF, XLI, IYH, DIV, FDX, NKX, PGX, RA, XLE, BUFR, GLD, ITM, SBLK, GAIN, FITB, GPRO, MTTR, OPK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Allstate Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Tesla Inc, Intel Corp, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC owns 240 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,949 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 53,946 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 25,287 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.36% Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) - 114,151 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 111,746 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.72%

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 41,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 92.99%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 377.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June by 407.48%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.192300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $109.43 and $120.8, with an estimated average price of $116.42. The stock is now traded at around $108.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 68.03%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 164.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 51,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alger 35 ETF. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $23.24, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.