Austin Private Wealth, LLC Buys Amplitude Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplitude Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Austin Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Austin Private Wealth, LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Austin Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/austin+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 509,657 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 760,205 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 242,165 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 443,801 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 434,973 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $302.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $586.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $512.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 85,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 75.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 105,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 206.69%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 41,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.267900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 116.96%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $535.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.