Austin Private Wealth, LLC Buys Amplitude Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: AMPL, EEMA, QQQ, PANW, NOW, FTNT, AMAT, ABT, RTX, SWKS, MRVL, IVT, LRCX, VB, VTV, CAT, UP,
- Added Positions: SPLG, SCHP, ESGU, IUSB, USMV, VONE, VTWO, EFV, EFG, VEA, GOVT, SCHA, EUSB, MUB, SCZ, FALN, AMZN, VWO, ADBE, NVDA, AAPL, FB, PYPL, MSFT, TLH, USXF, CRM, TXN, AVGO, ESML, ESGD, DMXF, SHOP, VIG, VTI, VXUS, MRK, COMT, MDT, NFLX, HL, NGD, FDX, WMT, CMCSA, DIS, ESGE, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: MBB, SCHJ, IYW, IWB, VLUE, IXG, TSLA, XSOE, SCHG, FNDX, QUAL, GOOGL, SCHD, IBM, XOM, SUSB, VEU, VXF, CRWD, FNDF, INTC, MCD, JPM, T, ABBV, FNDA, NXPI, V, VZ, XLK, VOO, MS, CVX, HD, ORCL, TMO, UNP, PFF, PSX,
- Sold Out: BSV, AON, HON, KD,
For the details of Austin Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/austin+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Austin Private Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 509,657 shares, 22.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 760,205 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 242,165 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 443,801 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 434,973 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $302.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $586.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 489 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $512.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 85,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 75.82%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 105,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 206.69%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 41,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.267900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 38,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 116.96%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $535.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $285.28 and $321.08, with an estimated average price of $299.8.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
