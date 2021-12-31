Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Caterpillar Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Added Positions: IAU, GOVT, JNJ, EFG, QUAL, FNDC, IJS, VBK, IJJ, MUB, VYM, SCHD, AGG, IDV, SPAB, IVV, VUG, BSV, QQQ, VBR, GLD, IJK, VCSH, VNQ, LOW, DGS, VIG, VOE, SPY, JPM, BNDX, O, BIV, PJAN, TIP, SCZ, AMZN, XOM, SCHE, CRL, CVX, TSLA, MDYG, GD, VO, VOT, T, IBM, VZ, DVY,

IJH, IVW, VEA, AAPL, IVE, EMB, MCD, UPS, IJR, PRFZ, BDX, PEP, MDYV, SDY, HD, PG, Sold Out: SCHF, CAT, PNC, EEM, IGV, SYK, TXN, ARKK, EFA, VONV, HSY, DFAT, PPG, LEMB, SLYG, SLYV, VB, ABT, CSCO, CMCSA, MRK, DFAE, GSLC, PDN, CL, CBU, ED, NEE, PFE, IBB, MMM, CB, A, COP, GE, MDT, ORCL, ZBH, ROBO, SPHD, SPMD, SPYD, AMGN, BP, BAC, EW, FDX, F, ITT, INTC, IPG, MDLZ, PRU, PEG, SBUX, PSX, PYPL, DDOG, BJAN, DBJA, VTV, WIP, XSOE, AGCO, BA, DD, IDXX, MAR, YUM, LEA, KMI, VER, NVST, IWD, IWF, PAPR, RWX, SCHC, SLV, SPSM, VPU, AFL, MO, TFC, BMY, EPD, EQR, GILD, LHX, MTCH, MRVL, OHI, PPL, PGR, RGLD, XEL, NEA, DOW, ADIV, FNDA, GLTR, IWS, NUMV, SCHH, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, VSS, AXP, BCS, BXP, CSX, GLW, D, EXPD, MMP, MET, RMD, SLG, SO, LUV, TRV, WPC, WAFD, ANTM, BR, PM, NOW, CDK, YUMC, UBER, CTVA, PLTR, ASAN, PATH, CIBR, DVYE, ICLN, IEFA, IWM, IWO, IWP, IYT, PGX, PJUN, PSCT, RPG, UMAR, USEP, VNQI, VOO, VTI, XBAP, AMD, AEHR, AB, AEP, ADI, AMAT, ABR, ADM, AZN, GOLD, CBRE, ELY, CCL, CI, KO, CMI, DRI, DVA, DUK, EMR, ENB, EXAS, HPQ, TT, KMB, MAN, SPGI, MPW, VTRS, OLP, BPOP, QCOM, REGN, RCL, CRM, SLB, SPG, TM, UAL, URI, RTX, WM, WFC, WY, KTOS, WEC, FTS, AWF, BX, ATHX, V, FBHS, LBRDK, NVCR, HPE, LSXMK, CRSP, IR, ZM, IAC, SUMO, SNOW, QS, RBLX, SOFI, SOFI, ACIM, ARKF, BND, CSM, CWI, EEMV, EMXC, FNDF, FNI, GIGB, IEMG, IWR, IXUS, IYR, NUMG, PMAR, POCT, REET, SCHV, SHM, SNSR, SOXL, SRET, USRT, VGIT, ATVI, AMP, APH, ARCC, AZO, CVM, CE, DXC, DHR, EMN, EL, FRO, HSTM, MMLP, HOPE, NOC, CDMO, RPM, UNH, WPP, WAB, WMT, EVRG, EBAY, GDV, BYRN, TMUS, AWK, AVGO, DG, BAH, NGL, SXC, VAC, FWONA, TMHC, BURL, ADMA, FWONK, W, LBRDA, TDOC, KHC, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, BHF, DBX, NIO, PINS, BYND, CNSP, LI, DKNG, OGN, VMEO, MMAT, ARKG, ARKQ, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, DBA, EDOC, EEMS, EWJ, EWX, FNDE, HYG, IEF, IXC, KBE, MBB, MSOS, PCY, PSEP, TECL, TLT, URTH, USCI, USO, VGK, VHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Caterpillar Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 95,201 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 122,721 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 118,229 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 68,823 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 83,623 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 141.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.19%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.92%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.23%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.