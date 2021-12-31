Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Caterpillar Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

- Added Positions: IAU, GOVT, JNJ, EFG, QUAL, FNDC, IJS, VBK, IJJ, MUB, VYM, SCHD, AGG, IDV, SPAB, IVV, VUG, BSV, QQQ, VBR, GLD, IJK, VCSH, VNQ, LOW, DGS, VIG, VOE, SPY, JPM, BNDX, O, BIV, PJAN, TIP, SCZ, AMZN, XOM, SCHE, CRL, CVX, TSLA, MDYG, GD, VO, VOT, T, IBM, VZ, DVY,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IVW, VEA, AAPL, IVE, EMB, MCD, UPS, IJR, PRFZ, BDX, PEP, MDYV, SDY, HD, PG,
- Sold Out: SCHF, CAT, PNC, EEM, IGV, SYK, TXN, ARKK, EFA, VONV, HSY, DFAT, PPG, LEMB, SLYG, SLYV, VB, ABT, CSCO, CMCSA, MRK, DFAE, GSLC, PDN, CL, CBU, ED, NEE, PFE, IBB, MMM, CB, A, COP, GE, MDT, ORCL, ZBH, ROBO, SPHD, SPMD, SPYD, AMGN, BP, BAC, EW, FDX, F, ITT, INTC, IPG, MDLZ, PRU, PEG, SBUX, PSX, PYPL, DDOG, BJAN, DBJA, VTV, WIP, XSOE, AGCO, BA, DD, IDXX, MAR, YUM, LEA, KMI, VER, NVST, IWD, IWF, PAPR, RWX, SCHC, SLV, SPSM, VPU, AFL, MO, TFC, BMY, EPD, EQR, GILD, LHX, MTCH, MRVL, OHI, PPL, PGR, RGLD, XEL, NEA, DOW, ADIV, FNDA, GLTR, IWS, NUMV, SCHH, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, VSS, AXP, BCS, BXP, CSX, GLW, D, EXPD, MMP, MET, RMD, SLG, SO, LUV, TRV, WPC, WAFD, ANTM, BR, PM, NOW, CDK, YUMC, UBER, CTVA, PLTR, ASAN, PATH, CIBR, DVYE, ICLN, IEFA, IWM, IWO, IWP, IYT, PGX, PJUN, PSCT, RPG, UMAR, USEP, VNQI, VOO, VTI, XBAP, AMD, AEHR, AB, AEP, ADI, AMAT, ABR, ADM, AZN, GOLD, CBRE, ELY, CCL, CI, KO, CMI, DRI, DVA, DUK, EMR, ENB, EXAS, HPQ, TT, KMB, MAN, SPGI, MPW, VTRS, OLP, BPOP, QCOM, REGN, RCL, CRM, SLB, SPG, TM, UAL, URI, RTX, WM, WFC, WY, KTOS, WEC, FTS, AWF, BX, ATHX, V, FBHS, LBRDK, NVCR, HPE, LSXMK, CRSP, IR, ZM, IAC, SUMO, SNOW, QS, RBLX, SOFI, SOFI, ACIM, ARKF, BND, CSM, CWI, EEMV, EMXC, FNDF, FNI, GIGB, IEMG, IWR, IXUS, IYR, NUMG, PMAR, POCT, REET, SCHV, SHM, SNSR, SOXL, SRET, USRT, VGIT, ATVI, AMP, APH, ARCC, AZO, CVM, CE, DXC, DHR, EMN, EL, FRO, HSTM, MMLP, HOPE, NOC, CDMO, RPM, UNH, WPP, WAB, WMT, EVRG, EBAY, GDV, BYRN, TMUS, AWK, AVGO, DG, BAH, NGL, SXC, VAC, FWONA, TMHC, BURL, ADMA, FWONK, W, LBRDA, TDOC, KHC, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, BHF, DBX, NIO, PINS, BYND, CNSP, LI, DKNG, OGN, VMEO, MMAT, ARKG, ARKQ, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, DBA, EDOC, EEMS, EWJ, EWX, FNDE, HYG, IEF, IXC, KBE, MBB, MSOS, PCY, PSEP, TECL, TLT, URTH, USCI, USO, VGK, VHT,
For the details of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 95,201 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 122,721 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 118,229 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 68,823 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 83,623 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 141.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $170.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.19%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.48%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.92%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.23%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. keeps buying