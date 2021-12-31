Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc,

New Purchases: MAIN, MAA, ABBV, DG, GD, RPG, EFA, DGX, FNDX, SHW, VTNR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Main Street Capital Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sells AT&T Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, , Dow Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,009 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,464 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 309,344 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,080 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,917 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $209.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 490.91%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 133.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 98.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.97 and $43.64, with an estimated average price of $40.52.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.