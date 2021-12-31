Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc,

- New Purchases: MAIN, MAA, ABBV, DG, GD, RPG, EFA, DGX, FNDX, SHW, VTNR,
- Added Positions: VOO, IVV, MTUM, VO, JPST, HD, EW, V, VTWO, KRP, IQV, DEO, DVN, COST, PXD, AVGO, DIVO, AMT, KEYS, ACN, ORLY, TT, MPC, ICE, UNP, INFO, UNH, ETN, ALL, SPY, GOOGL, EL, MRK, ICLN, CRM, VIG, CMCSA, AMZN, ADBE, JPM, IWF, WMT, MNRL, HEFA, IWM, VHT, INTC, DE, VTIP, FANG, EOG, FPE, WMB, DHR, VTI, GDX, LOW, TMO, TXN, RJF, XPDI, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, EPD, MDT, STWD, ACC, PFF, GM, DIS, MDLZ, CAT, GLD, QCOM, PG, PYPL, NXPI, NFLX, CSCO, LMT, INFL, KO, IYW, HON, BMY, UL, VFC, TGT, SCHD, NVDA, KMB, IBM,
- Sold Out: T, VBTX, KSU, DOW, KD,
For the details of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,009 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,464 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 309,344 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,080 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,917 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48. The stock is now traded at around $135.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 624 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $209.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 490.91%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 133.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 98.35%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $14.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veritex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.97 and $43.64, with an estimated average price of $40.52.Sold Out: (KSU)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meridian Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying