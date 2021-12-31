Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

- New Purchases: SUSA, ICVT, PBD, VFH, COKE, STZ, SHW, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, PL, NXP, ANTM, DOCN, BENE, PATH, RBLX, PUBM, TASK, DWAC, BHIL, KD, AXSM, PROG, ONL, RIVN, MULN, GRAB, DHS, KWEB, QQQM, ULE, VGIT, XOP, LDOS, ARCC, KMX, EXTR, NYMT, ODFL, ORA, SAVA, RWT, BBI, CEF, EVN, MHI, DGHI, OC, EPPC.PFD, IOVA, ENPH, WTER, CYBR, Z, NVCR, AEM, SGH, AGS,
- Added Positions: SPYG, SCHX, CORP, SCHP, XLY, INDA, XLK, PIN, ICLN, CWB, SCHO, DVYE, SLV, AMZN, T, BITF, VZ, NKE, NVDA, BAC, COST, VMW, QQQ, SCHA, DIS, SCHC, GRMN, SBUX, EWA, GOOG, SPYV, NVAX, BABA, VOO, HON, VTI, LOW, INFI, EWY, BNDX, LLY, GE, GIS, CHPT, CHPT, ARVL, UPST, LAZR, SNOW, BHF, IEFA, IEMG, CRESY, QCLN, CVX, CP, GOLD, NLY, VDE, ALB, MMM, ABBV, JPM, KBH, MRK, NEM, HD, PFE, PAA, CRM, SWK, TSCO, RIG, GOOGL, HIVE, HTGC, KMI, ZM, NRZ, SFM, TWTR, SEDG, SHOP, PYPL, TEAM, FTV, FLGT, CWH, CRSP, IRM, DOCU, CCB, NIO,
- Reduced Positions: SCHR, SLYV, SCHH, MDYV, EWZ, PSK, HYMB, SCHF, SLYG, XLB, SPTL, XLI, MSFT, TGT, XLF, ORCL, VMI, AMAT, PSLV, VIG, AMGN, BANR, BMY, ASXC, CSCO, XOM, GPC, INTC, MRVL, GM, HUBS, ICHR, COIN, JPST, VEA, ABT, ATVI, ALK, MO, CVS, CAT, SCHW, CLX, COP, DVN, OVV, FMC, F, GILD, TT, MDLZ, KR, NEOG, NOK, NUE, OMCL, PCAR, PEP, SLAB, SWKS, TRV, SU, TXN, WAB, WAFD, WCN, WFC, EVRG, IIM, BGS, AG, TSLA, SAND, EPAM, GMED, FPI, CGC, GLOB, ACB, OGI, TLRY, TLRY, TDOC, SQ, CRON, GMVD, MRNA, DELL, DOW, GNLN, BYND, CRWD, SNDL, CARR, OTIS, CVII.U, OGN, BROS, AGG, DFAC, DGRO, EWG, GXC, IAU, TECS, URA, VONG,
- Sold Out: LCID, MA, NXQ, BE, FUBO, NAVI, TRUP, GER, EVA, COUP, BAND, JKS, YETI, SDC, SNCY, HOOD, EMLC, MDYG, UNL, USCI, SONY, AGCO, PWFL, INCY, KSU, MT, NYCB, PEI, PHI, AMRS, VTR, RVT, INFN, SRNE, CLRB, FSM, ATSG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,535 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 1,051,636 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 406,891 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144701.07%
- MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 275,317 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 255,836 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10809.85%
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 275,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 87,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.01 and $619.19, with an estimated average price of $498.33. The stock is now traded at around $566.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144701.07%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 406,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 10809.85%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 255,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan (CORP)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 239697.65%. The purchase prices were between $111.53 and $114.15, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.429500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 203,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 176.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 454,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 198020.45%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 87,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 2193888.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 372,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 (NXQ)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.Sold Out: United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.34.Sold Out: (KSU)
Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
