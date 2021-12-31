Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC owns 808 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 240,535 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 1,051,636 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 406,891 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144701.07% MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 275,317 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 255,836 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10809.85%

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 275,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 87,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 141,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $390.01 and $619.19, with an estimated average price of $498.33. The stock is now traded at around $566.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $293.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144701.07%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 406,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 10809.85%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 255,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchan by 239697.65%. The purchase prices were between $111.53 and $114.15, with an estimated average price of $112.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.429500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 203,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 176.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 454,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 198020.45%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 87,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF by 2193888.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 372,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.34.

Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.