RFG Advisory, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Municipal High I

Investment company RFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RFG Advisory, LLC owns 478 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rfg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RFG Advisory, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,634,673 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 669,973 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,543,579 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28%
  4. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 1,611,065 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 319,093 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95%
New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,611,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,634,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 669,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 830.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 166,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 785,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 668.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 234,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Sold Out: FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

Sold Out: (KSU)

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



