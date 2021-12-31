RFG Advisory, LLC Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Municipal High I

New Purchases: FMB, HDV, QQQ, STWD, FLOT, IGHG, SCHR, VWOB, GTO, BNDX, MDY, WFHY, IAGG, RYT, VOE, VBK, VXUS, IYW, VONV, VFH, WIP, AMJ, SDY, EEM, USHY, VMBS, EFA, DLN, CP, HYHG, PCY, PSK, SYLD, VBR, BSV, DBC, AMD, CI, PDI, KYN, AXON, XBI, SCHO, SCHP, LUV, SHW, SFIG, TLT, MET, MDLZ, INCY, GSK, FE, VOX, VRP, GLW, SCHW, PZA, BIL, EMLP, OKTA, SMPL, IBB, PHYS, IHDG, IWR, VCF, MUA, MS, IJK, PH, GM, HYG, SAVE, FPE, PMO, INO, NGL, PED,

AGGY, SPYG, PRF, SPAB, BND, MTUM, SPTM, SPMD, SPSB, SPDW, VCIT, TIP, VUG, VTI, VEA, ANGL, XLV, VYM, AMZN, SCHD, BOND, FALN, USMV, VTV, VT, AAPL, IJR, VWO, LDUR, MSFT, VCSH, IOO, IWF, JNJ, NAD, LQD, VEU, PFE, WFC, V, FTSL, MUB, SPY, XLF, XLRE, BAC, C, GOOGL, INTC, MDT, VFC, VZ, DIS, NCMI, TSLA, GOOG, DVY, GLD, IJH, IWD, IWM, IYE, MINT, QTEC, SCHG, VNQ, XLE, XLI, ABT, APD, AXP, AMGN, AMAT, BMY, CVS, CHD, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, ECL, LLY, EPD, GILD, JPM, MKC, MCD, NVDA, ORCL, PG, SO, SBUX, TMO, WBA, WEC, ENPH, FB, PYPL, SQ, OBNK, MRNA, CWB, FREL, FXL, IHI, IVW, OUSA, SHY, SPEM, VGLT, VO, VTEB, XLK, AMT, AMP, ADI, NLY, ARCC, ADSK, ADP, BRK.B, CNC, CL, COST, DHR, DE, EW, EMR, EL, GD, GS, ILMN, JCI, LEN, LMT, LOW, MRK, MCO, NHC, NFLX, NKE, NSC, SIVB, CRM, SYY, TJX, USB, ANTM, XEL, ET, NVG, MA, MELI, AWK, MSCI, PM, VRSK, NOW, NCLH, TWTR, AOK, BIV, CIBR, DGRS, DGRW, DGS, DLS, DWMF, EBND, ELD, EMLC, EPS, ESGV, ESML, EWL, FDN, FEP, FTA, FTGC, FXO, GWX, IEF, LMBS, NULG, NULV, PDP, PRN, QCLN, QUAL, RSP, RWO, SHM, SIMS, SMB, SPHY, SRLN, SWAN, USFR, USMF, UTRN, Reduced Positions: SPIB, NOBL, FLRN, GOVT, FMHI, NEAR, ITOT, IGSB, IUSB, SPLG, EFG, EFV, ESGE, ESGU, VOO, VLUE, MBB, XSOE, DIA, IVV, IXG, IXN, FTSM, PAVM, SUSB, AGG, VOT, GPN, COMT, FTEC, VIG, T, NEE, QCOM, WPC, WMT, ETY, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, EAGG, ESGD, PFFA, VB, ACN, AFL, ADM, CMS, CSX, DLR, DUK, ETN, BEN, HD, IBM, SJM, KMB, ES, NUE, OKE, PBCT, RSG, SCI, SNA, TROW, TGT, UPS, UNH, HIO, JFR, JRO, AVGO, STAG, MPC, PSX, PNR, GHY, SHOP, BSCP, DGRO, FTC, HTRB, IEFA, MDIV, PGX, SCHF, SHYG, VGT, MMM, PLD, ALL, MO, AEP, ABC, AJG, AVB, BCE, BIO, BA, CDNS, CCL, CAT, KO, ED, CMI, ENB, FDX, HON, IRM, MPWR, NGG, PNC, PAYX, PSO, RPM, RF, SIRI, SWKS, SWK, TXN, UNP, VOD, WST, WSM, JPS, PHK, TMUS, DFS, DG, NXPI, STOR, ETSY, ROKU, ACWI, DSI, FAAR, FEX, FIXD, FNX, FPX, FVD, IQLT, SPIP, SUSA, VSGX, VV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RFG Advisory, LLC owns 478 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,634,673 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 669,973 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.67% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,543,579 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.28% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 1,611,065 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 319,093 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95%

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $100.99, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $104.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 39,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,611,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,634,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 669,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 830.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 166,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 785,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 668.02%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 234,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in FirstCash Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $76.42.

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.

RFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.