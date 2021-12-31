American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defe

New Purchases: AMD, AFL, AMGN, FAST, IWF, IWV, PG, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Welltower Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, American Financial Advisors, LLC owns 135 stocks with a total value of $786 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 176,374 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 534,589 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 161,023 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 257,969 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 430,244 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $263.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 1236.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 246,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 646,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 357,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 104.18%. The purchase prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $246.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.