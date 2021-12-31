American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defe

- New Purchases: AMD, AFL, AMGN, FAST, IWF, IWV, PG, QCOM,
- Added Positions: CIBR, LMBS, VCSH, QQQ, VIG, IWB, BRK.B, VIGI, ARKK, SCHP, BNDX, EMB, DAL, XBI, XLRE, FIXD, AMZN, VTI, GOOGL, MPW, RDVY, AMRS, NVDA, VZ, FB, IXUS, IJS, IEMG, DIS, DDOG, BA, T, NLY, RCL, SCHD, SCHX, XLF, XLK, ET, CRWD,
- Reduced Positions: FCVT, XAR, SLYV, ANGL, LQD, SCZ, WELL, VWO, SCHF, FTSL, RWR, EFA, IEF, XSLV, TIP, FPE, DGS, SPY, EFV, IWN, FEM, FEMS, IWD, XHB, HYLS, VGLT, MBB, IWM, REZ, IGSB, RYT, DSL, FTSM, EEMV, ARKF, VIAC, WY, CCL, TSLA, ARKQ, SBUX, FBT, RWO, XLV, SCHB, FDN, IVW, FFC, HYG,
- Sold Out: AGG, ARKG, ARKW, NFLX, BABA,
For the details of American Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Financial Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 176,374 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 534,589 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 161,023 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 257,969 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 430,244 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53%
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $263.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 1236.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 246,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 646,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 357,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 104.18%. The purchase prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 91,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $246.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. American Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs