Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Phillips 66, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

- New Purchases: CI, BRK.B, PG, BWA, CVX, NEE, CCI,
- Added Positions: TIP, MPW, PSX, ELS, ABBV, VIG, IWF, BMY, AMZN, FDHY, FLTR, WPC, ENB, IYK, LMT, SOXX, FCOM, ARKF, FDIS, MA, MRK, BLCN, AAPL, AMH, ARCC, ABT, OGN, SCHD, ZBRA, QCOM, ORCC, IYJ, WMT, GOOGL, ICF, PYPL, V, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, DLR, CEF, FUTY, CERN, IMTB, SLQD, T, NVDA, XOM, FLOT, FHLC, AGZ, GD, QQQ, IJH, FREL, AGG, TW, IQV, FNV, EMR, ICE, BABA, CVS, AMAT, PEP, IRM, PLD, DG, MAIN, DGRO, LQD, LNT, WBA, UPS,
- Sold Out: VCIT, TOTL, ALB,
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 163,445 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.01%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 68,087 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 38,149 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 22,976 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,280 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $77.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.01%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 163,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 188.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 132,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 380.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 570.79%. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 22,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 204.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99.
