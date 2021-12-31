Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Discover Financial Services, Phillips 66, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Chubb, MercadoLibre Inc

- New Purchases: PSX, IVW, SOXX, IJK, GM, PFF, ADP, GLOB, SHY, VRSN, ADSK, IWP, AME, CHT, KDP, SWK, MUB, AILV, AILG, USXF, CPRI, IRT, FMC, AVTRPA.PFD, FAS, ESML, ESGD, MQ, ABNB, U, ESE, TPL, ASGN, JKH, VO, AVGOP.PFD, VRT, TTD, KKR, CVE, WMT, SNN, LSTR, WISH, SMH,
- Added Positions: DFS, EFG, IVV, IVE, DXLG, EFA, IJR, NVTA, ROKU, MU, IEFA, ETN, IWM, CTRA, SPY, USMV, CHD, DIS, AMZN, BDX, LLY, INTU, NVDA, WFC, FALN, TIP, MMM, BMY, GSK, IBM, QCOM, GOOG, AMD, CSCO, CMCSA, LMT, PTR, SBNY, BAH, IUSB, XLE, BRK.B, BBY, FUL, JNJ, MGM, SPGI, BKNG, PG, SNY, HTGC, GOVT, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLRE, XLV, ALKS, ADI, BTI, CAJ, COF, FIS, CI, KO, CCEP, DE, DHIL, D, DD, NEE, GD, GS, HAS, IFF, MDLZ, MSI, ORCL, PNFP, RPM, RRX, TSM, TGT, TRP, USB, UL, VZ, WMB, QSR, QRVO, BIV, GLD, IEMG, ITOT, MBB, VIG, VUG, VYM, XLC, XLP, ABC, TFC, BLK, CLX, COP, DUK, XOM, HON, ING, KT, LSCC, MCD, IX, PHG, PEG, SAP, SNA, SONY, SHYF, TTE, UNP, SMFG, MLCO, PM, TAK, SSNC, MTSI, HWM, INMD, ZIM, EEM, IWD, IWF, SLV, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: MPC, AAPL, CB, INTC, TEAM, CNC, EA, ABG, CMI, SPSC, PYPL, VWO, ADBE, SBUX, SNAP, AKAM, C, NTRS, NVS, PFE, IGSB, CTAS, MDT, VLUE, IBN, LAD, MS, V, TSLA, SEDG, DWX, IJH, IXG, CHKP, DHR, EW, NKE, NSC, PGR, SPG, TJX, TMUS, GMAB, APTV, ESGE, IXN, ASML, T, ACN, AZTA, FE, GPN, HD, LOW, ODFL, TXT, TSN, TDG, KEYS, CRWD, IYE, ABT, AEP, AIT, BLL, BAC, CP, CTSH, COST, EOG, ENTG, LHX, HUBG, MTCH, LRCX, LYV, MRK, MPWR, PDCE, PSA, RSG, SAIA, UNH, WTFC, CVLT, NOG, NXPI, FB, ETSY, RACE, SE, BILL, COMT, XLB, XLY, ABCB, APH, AON, AMAT, ATRC, BK, BANR, BECN, OPCH, BKH, BA, BDN, CNI, CAT, CNP, SCHW, ED, DIOD, DOV, EGP, PACW, EVRI, ICE, JKHY, KLAC, K, SR, MGPI, MMC, MAS, MTH, OMCL, PZZA, PKI, PIPR, AVNT, PFBC, RJF, SPXC, SLAB, SHOO, TTMI, TMO, URI, URBN, WM, WST, WSM, WIT, HOMB, EVR, ICFI, LDOS, AIMC, BR, DAL, DG, FRC, INN, STAG, HZNP, ACHC, ZTS, ICLR, FOXF, TNDM, LADR, PAYC, CTLT, CYBR, WK, SUM, ELF, VRRM, BCSF, UBER, AZEK, CIVI, CIVI, IWV, SHYG,
- Sold Out: MELI, HDB, ULTA, GENI, NLOK, AOS, TYL, PKX, NBIX, JNPR, AGG, UPST, USFD, CTXS, TWLO, ALGN, BBL, HRL, CVNA, EXPE, FIVN, SEM, MRNA, DKNG, ASAN, DASH, RM, PCRX, FLT, CHTR, AIG, AEIS, WPP, SNP, TPR, LVS, MLKN, AMN, NDLS, ASX, COOK, AXNX, ILPT, VBTX, HQY, TWOU, CVX, LPSN, ZD, PALT, CCSI,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 894,798 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,513 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,157 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 44,537 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,159 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 72,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $483.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 23,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 401.73%. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $118.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 64,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 132.96%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 78,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $454.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 49,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 771.99%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Destination XL Group Inc by 676.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $6.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 605,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 65,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67.
