Williams Financial, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, AT&T Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Williams Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Williams Financial, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 130,803 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,822 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.23% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 118,815 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 234,691 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03% iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 323,458 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.34%

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 323,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.85%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 57,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.