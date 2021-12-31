Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Williams Financial, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Amazon.com Inc

39 minutes ago
Investment company Williams Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, AT&T Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Williams Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Williams Financial, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Williams Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/williams+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Williams Financial, LLC
  1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 130,803 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,822 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.23%
  3. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 118,815 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.58%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 234,691 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.03%
  5. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) - 323,458 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.34%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 56.34%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 323,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.85%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 57,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $99.6 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $102.72.



