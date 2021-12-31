Robbins Farley Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Pfizer Inc, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: HD, EL, GOOGL, ADSK, SPY, CWB, VWO, EVRG, MMM, VZ, TREX, ES, TNDM, GOOG, KMB, PBE, UBER, BITF, SWAV, SGH, RIVN, TLS, COIN, GM, SEV, SEV, BITQ, IEMG, XLE, VST, SQ, PYPL, MTSI, DIS, PG, MU, HZO, GSK, GIS, DHI, CLF, CDNS, BTI, ACGL,
- Added Positions: QCOM, AVGO, DOW, TSLA, CAT, SO, INTC, BMY, HON, SCHD, WMT, SBUX, STT, PNQI, BA, DG, LMT, AMZN, SHW, STZ, CRI, SNA, ULTA, ROST, ACN, IBB, IFGL, SCHA, SCHF, SCHX, LOW, MNMD, PTF,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, QQQ, DLR, KD, JPM, MSFT, XOM, MLM, PBH, MRK, RTX, LIT, VOO, BIDU, SCHV, PGF, ITOT, VTRS, MDT, SCHW, CVS,
- Sold Out: PFE, AAPL, V, FB, DPZ, EW, FBHS, BNTX, TJX, FISV, CHD, D, IEFA, CTSH, DTE, PEG, IJR, ARCC, AWF, RNP, IRBT, DEM, OPRX, ITB, AA, IIPR, SNAP, DTM, EBAY, TRV, FLL, GD, DHR, DKNG, VTWO, CANO, ENTG, DBI, IEUR, CMCSA, CVX, JETS, KWEB, PIO, VNQ, CARR, AVTR, JCI, K, COTY, CLVS, NVAX, AMRS, ON, PKG, PENN, AMD,
For the details of ROBBINS FARLEY LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robbins+farley+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROBBINS FARLEY LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,910 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,456 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 30,540 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 423.39%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,262 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,906 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 13,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2752.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $249.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 423.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $592.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 209.09%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)
Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $29.42, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROBBINS FARLEY LLC. Also check out:
1. ROBBINS FARLEY LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROBBINS FARLEY LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROBBINS FARLEY LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROBBINS FARLEY LLC keeps buying