Robbins Farley Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Pfizer Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Alphabet Inc, Autodesk Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Pfizer Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robbins Farley Llc. As of 2021Q4, Robbins Farley Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,910 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 110,456 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 30,540 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 423.39% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 13,262 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,906 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 13,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2752.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $249.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $452.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 423.39%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $177.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $592.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 7,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 209.09%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $29.42, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Robbins Farley Llc sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86.