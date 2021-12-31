Royal Harbor Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Sells iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR E

- New Purchases: ACWF, AMLP, GE, DE, KO,
- Added Positions: GSLC, AAPL, SLB, JPST, GSSC, GSIE, ACWI, SRLN, PEP, QQQ, SIVB, AMZN, MSFT, FCX, GOOGL, CMCSA, FDX, JCI, AMAT, NKE, XOM, BRK.B, CE, V, WMT, LOW, ASML, ADM, BAC, BG, UNH, SHW, HD, LLY, PXD, JPM, MCK, VZ, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, XLV, XLF, XLC, XLY, JNJ, DIS, XLI, XLP, XLB, XLE, XLRE,
- Sold Out: IHAK, EMXC, NRG, PYPL, TMUS, BMY, XLU, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Harbor Partners, LLC
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 209,326 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.70%
- iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) - 316,217 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 325,286 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 143,853 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 63,364 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52%
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $37.274500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 316,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 108,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $97.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $377.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.70%. The purchase prices were between $85.38 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $91.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 209,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 96.77%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 23,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 535.80%. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 54,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 56.95%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $42.05 and $48.69, with an estimated average price of $45.2.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.
