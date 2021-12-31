Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Origin Bancorp Inc, Chevron Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: TLH, PNW, USMV, LOW, ABT, SO, SENS,

TLH, PNW, USMV, LOW, ABT, SO, SENS, Added Positions: IEFA, DGRO, IWM, IVV, QCOM, XOM, VZ, ABBV, IJH, DUK, VWO, SHY, EIX, ET, D, SRC, KO, MLPX, IDV, PFE, AMGN, GEL, ENB, ISTB, TFC, COP, JNJ, SLQD, FE, LAMR, DVYE, EUDG, VBR, WMB, CMCSA, HBI, UPS, PG, TIP, TXN, IVW, CNP, CAT, EPD, IVE, WFC, GNMA, HON, VB, VBK, BMY,

IEFA, DGRO, IWM, IVV, QCOM, XOM, VZ, ABBV, IJH, DUK, VWO, SHY, EIX, ET, D, SRC, KO, MLPX, IDV, PFE, AMGN, GEL, ENB, ISTB, TFC, COP, JNJ, SLQD, FE, LAMR, DVYE, EUDG, VBR, WMB, CMCSA, HBI, UPS, PG, TIP, TXN, IVW, CNP, CAT, EPD, IVE, WFC, GNMA, HON, VB, VBK, BMY, Reduced Positions: OBNK, CVX, WMT, GPC, GIS, AAPL, FBND, HD, LMT, MSFT, BAC, GS, IEF, FLOT, UL, GOOGL, COST, NKE, CRM, TGT, UNH, YUM, DAL, V, LUMN, EFG, CVS, BA, MMM, SWK,

OBNK, CVX, WMT, GPC, GIS, AAPL, FBND, HD, LMT, MSFT, BAC, GS, IEF, FLOT, UL, GOOGL, COST, NKE, CRM, TGT, UNH, YUM, DAL, V, LUMN, EFG, CVS, BA, MMM, SWK, Sold Out: GOOG, KMB, PEP, DHR, VEA, TAIL, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Duke Energy Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Origin Bancorp Inc, Chevron Corp, Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 251,634 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 155,113 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,057 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,393 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 38,496 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 98.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Edison International by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13.