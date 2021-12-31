Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Argent Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells Origin Bancorp Inc, Chevron Corp, Alphabet Inc

insider
39 minutes ago
Investment company Argent Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, AbbVie Inc, Duke Energy Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Origin Bancorp Inc, Chevron Corp, Alphabet Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Argent Advisors, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 251,634 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 155,113 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 22,057 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,393 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 38,496 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Argent Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $127.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 98.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $137.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.34%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 78,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Edison International (EIX)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Edison International by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

Argent Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Genesis Energy LP by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Argent Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $17.81 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $18.13.



