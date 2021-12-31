Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Mar

Author's Avatar
insider
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riversedge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 397,661 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 759,077 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 432,024 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 595,453 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  5. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 637,508 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 28,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 26,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 27,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 192.83%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Sold Out: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $25.42 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $31, with an estimated average price of $30.2.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus