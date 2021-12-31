Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Hartford Short Duration ETF

insider
39 minutes ago
Investment company Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+planning+%26+information+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.
  1. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 507,247 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 967,817 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 489,905 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.84%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 86,725 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 184,329 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $230.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $39.28 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 646,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 1046.76%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $249.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $40.59, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $40.155200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 165,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 141.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 127,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.67%. The purchase prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91. The stock is now traded at around $84.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 31,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.



