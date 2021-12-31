Refined Wealth Management Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: BRK.B, VEA,

BRK.B, VEA, Added Positions: ESGV, OSTK, TIP, VSGX, COIN, VOO, AMZN, GLD, AAPL, VO, VB, VSS, CGC, XL,

ESGV, OSTK, TIP, VSGX, COIN, VOO, AMZN, GLD, AAPL, VO, VB, VSS, CGC, XL, Reduced Positions: MPC, CVX, FTSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Refined Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Refined Wealth Management owns 23 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 267,899 shares, 18.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 105,093 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 434,138 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 290,025 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 147,643 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Refined Wealth Management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Refined Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Refined Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.