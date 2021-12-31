JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Medtronic PLC, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Medtronic PLC, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, PayPal Holdings Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 1083 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 132,613 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 446,484 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 158,897 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 923.23% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 176,569 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 224,189 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 923.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 158,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.91%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 572.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 328.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $4.08.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.