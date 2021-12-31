JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Medtronic PLC, Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13

- New Purchases: DSTL, IVW, LQD, DES, INDS, RWO, IEI, DOL, VGLT, VGSH, UPST, DGRO, BRZE, DEEP, CNRG, DFAC, BYLD, BITO, AVUS, FIVG, RIVN, ONL, BIRD, KD, ONON, ME, BFLY, ZIM, FSR, SCHM, WTMF, VUSB, VCSH, TLT, TIP, SYLD, SPEM, SHE, DNL, RSX, PGX, ONEV, OMFL, KRE, FYLD, BSY, FBND, ENS, NUE, MKSI, LPX, J, CEQP, IMO, EHC, HAL, EXR, EXAS, ENIA, PH, EME, EMN, DRI, WOLF, LUMN, CTIC, CRI, CP, BAM, ARCC, TRGP, LI, SITM, DOW, DOMO, CRSP, QRVO, PAGP, SFM, FANG, LDP, TCPC, ABC, MDXG, DAC, CVLT, QRTEA, FMO, BRTX, XRX, TPL, SLAB, PBR,
- Added Positions: SCHG, IVV, UCON, VEA, SCHA, STIP, VOO, VTEB, SCHD, VXUS, HRL, FNDA, V, BND, VXF, MU, VTI, MSFT, AAPL, RIO, BRK.B, CHT, GHC, TSLA, IVE, SCHZ, T, AKAM, AMZN, BHP, CVX, DLB, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, NUS, PFE, PG, VIV, VZ, VIPS, SNDR, SCHB, SCHO, SPLG, XMLV, CB, ADBE, AMD, AMKR, ADP, BNS, BIO, CBRL, CDNS, CERN, FIS, CI, CRUS, CTSH, COST, DHR, RDY, EOG, XOM, FMC, FDX, FHI, FL, GIS, GNTX, GPN, INFY, INTU, LHCG, MKTX, NICE, NVDA, NFLX, ODFL, TLK, PEP, PHI, PXD, LIN, RHI, SEIC, SNPS, TROW, TXRH, TR, TD, TSN, UNH, VRTX, VOD, WSO, ANTM, WST, CMG, PRG, EVR, EDU, AWK, AVGO, FAF, GM, GRFS, FB, YY, ABBV, WB, BABA, HPE, ZTO, MSP, FNDF, GLD, IEMG, IJR, IWP, MTUM, QQQ, SCHV, SPLV, SPSB, VWO, XLF, ALE, PLD, ASML, AAP, AFL, ALGN, ALL, UHAL, AXP, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, ADM, ARW, ATO, AZO, AVB, BCE, BOKF, SAN, BCS, BAX, BLK, BRO, CBRE, CHRW, CTRA, CNI, CNQ, CASY, CAT, CNC, CHE, CME, KO, COP, ED, COO, INGR, BAP, CCI, CW, DECK, DCI, DUK, DRE, ECL, ESLT, LLY, EMR, ERIE, EXC, FFIV, NEE, FDS, FAST, FNF, FLO, FMS, GD, GPC, GILD, GGG, MNST, HAS, HEI, MLKN, HMC, HON, HUM, HBAN, IBM, ITW, IFF, ISRG, JBHT, JPM, JHX, KRC, KMB, KNX, LKQ, LOW, MTB, MRO, MMC, MRVL, MCD, SPGI, MRCY, MHK, MORN, VTRS, NATI, NOV, NEOG, NTES, NKE, NDSN, NOC, NVS, NVO, ON, IX, PNC, PSB, PZZA, PAYX, PHG, PNW, PB, PRU, PSA, QCOM, O, REGN, RGEN, RMD, POOL, SAIA, SKM, STM, SMTC, SXT, SPG, SNA, SON, SONY, SCCO, SWX, SNX, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TMO, TRI, TTE, TM, TSCO, TYL, PAG, UBSI, UMC, UPS, RTX, UTHR, UHS, URBN, VFC, VMI, VRSN, WPC, WSM, WIT, WEC, XEL, XLNX, SMFG, EBS, IPGP, TEL, MASI, VMW, ICL, BTG, FERG, FTNT, CVE, DQ, CBOE, KMI, HII, VNET, HZNP, EPAM, GMED, QLYS, WDAY, REXR, OMF, CSLT, JD, SAGE, BKI, TDOC, OLLI, RACE, FTV, FHB, MDB, IQ, PDD, MRNA, TME, ZM, CTVA, XPEV, SNOW, ALGM, AOR, BLDG, ESGV, HYG, IEFA, IFRA, IJH, INDA, JETS, SCHE, SPYG, TOKE, TRTY, VB, VDE, VNQ, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, MDT, PYPL, BBY, BIIB, SWKS, YUMC, ATR, HCSG, LOGI, UL, UNM, ACN, ATVI, APD, AMGN, BDX, BMY, CMCSA, ABEV, DVN, EA, GRMN, LHX, INTC, JKHY, LAD, MMS, MCY, NEM, PKX, ROL, SAP, SEB, STT, STRA, TIMB, TXN, TTC, VTR, WMT, DIS, WERN, WOR, LOPE, TWTR, TWLO, TTD, SNAP, CVNA, FOXA, OGN, MMM, AOS, AGCO, ABMD, AYI, AMG, ACH, DOX, AMED, AEP, IVZ, AZN, AN, BIDU, BBVA, CADE, CADE, BK, GOLD, SAM, BTI, BF.B, BC, CAE, VIAC, CNA, CRH, CVS, CAJ, COF, CHKP, LFC, SNP, CIEN, CINF, C, CLX, CCEP, CGNX, CL, CCU, CNX, CMI, DAR, ATGE, DKS, DLR, D, DPZ, DD, ETN, ENB, EQT, FCN, FCFS, FISV, GSK, HIG, HSIC, SVC, MTCH, IBN, ICUI, ING, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IPG, SJM, ZD, JW.A, JNPR, KLAC, K, KGC, KSS, KB, KR, LEN, BBWI, LFUS, MSM, MGA, MANH, MAN, MFC, MRK, MTX, TAP, NYT, NOK, NWE, OMC, PAAS, PSO, PBCT, PLUG, PFG, PEG, DGX, RRX, REG, RS, RCI, ROST, RDS.A, SLB, SRE, SJR, SSRM, WPM, SNN, SWK, TJX, TDS, TS, TKR, TKC, USM, WAB, EVRG, INT, WWE, ZBRA, SHG, MA, TECK, TMUS, TFSL, JAZZ, LULU, TDC, ULTA, FNV, PM, AGNC, RGA, IOVA, BSBR, GNRC, NXPI, TAL, NOAH, HCA, MOS, YELP, NWSA, DOC, PINC, ATHM, TMX, CTLT, STOR, MOMO, SHOP, NTRA, BGNE, AGR, ENIC, GDS, JBGS, ROKU, AVLR, NIO, ESTC, YETI, SWI, QFIN, TW, PD, PINS, ALC, CRNC, IAC, PLTR, VNT, ABNB, VMEO, CCSI, ARKK, IWM, VEU, VT,
- Sold Out: FLGE, MMAT, TPR, XLRN, PTON, ZG, TRIP, SITE, OKTA, JHG, SE, ADT, BILI, DOCU, BWXT, GRUB, MSGE, FROG, VSCO, EEM, GOVT, VIXY, KSU, BBD, BSAC, BG, CMP, DISCA, EXEL, FMX, GIL, HAE, HRC, SBRA, MDC, OHI, QDEL, RGLD, TER, THO, THS, AUY, AME,
For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 132,613 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 446,484 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 158,897 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 923.23%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 176,569 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 224,189 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $46.43, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 39,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 923.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 158,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.13%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.91%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 572.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Hormel Foods Corp by 328.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: Meta Materials Inc (MMAT)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Meta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $4.08.Sold Out: (XLRN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.
