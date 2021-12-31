Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, 3M Co

New Purchases: NVDA, SNOW, LIT, SPHB, RWJ, QTEC, PSI, DRIV, FTXO, XLC, IYW, RDCM, AFRM, AMLP, KD, CP, UPST, LEVI, Z, AR, GIL, FCX,

Wilkes-barre, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, McDonald's Corp, Cummins Inc, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, 3M Co, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 324 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) - 584,766 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 44,682 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 104,259 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,855 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,260 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $246.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.84 and $129.82, with an estimated average price of $122.39. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $157.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 786.62%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 62,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 1630.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 103,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 662.90%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 99.78%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $258.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 5903.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 9563.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $143.69 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $155.98.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.