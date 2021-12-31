Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, 3M Co

- New Purchases: NVDA, SNOW, LIT, SPHB, RWJ, QTEC, PSI, DRIV, FTXO, XLC, IYW, RDCM, AFRM, AMLP, KD, CP, UPST, LEVI, Z, AR, GIL, FCX,
- Added Positions: GLD, XHB, IAI, MCD, CMI, RTX, QQQ, SPHQ, IJR, IWS, TIP, JNK, XLK, U, HUM, IVV, XLF, FLOT, PAVE, FIW, XLE, IWM, XLY, V, FB, GS, AMZN, IGV, VIG, BKLN, XOP, TGT, IIPR, CVS, PEJ, LHX, TAN, IRDM, COIN, HACK, BUG, CWB, PSCF, WMT, SBUX, SQ, SI, CRWD, VMW, MTCH, INTC, MED, FOUR, ERII, AAL, IJK, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: XLU, EMB, MMM, MDC, BNDX, CMCSA, OIH, DKNG, JETS, PG, SMH, IBM, XHE, ARKK, XRT, BMY, LQD, JNJ, DIS, VZ, AAXJ, PYPL, FBHS, ARKQ, MRKR, XBI, AVY, AMGN, BHC, BRK.B, CAKE, SPY, ED, XLI, DD, ATVI, TDOC, EMN, FSLY, HSY, VFF, CLNE, SRE, EIX, PFIS, NBTB, MSFT, MRK, LLY, MTB, NEE, HON, HOLX,
- Sold Out: ILF, ARKG, ARKF, PTH, ANGO, VIGI, SRPT, SKLZ, PLTR, PINS, MRNA, EVA, GM, COR, APPS, PSTI, WFC, PH, TAP, KSU, FMC,
For the details of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riggs+asset+managment+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.
- Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) - 584,766 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 44,682 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 104,259 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,855 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,260 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $246.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 18,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.62 and $82.51, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.84 and $129.82, with an estimated average price of $122.39. The stock is now traded at around $118.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $157.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 786.62%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 62,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF by 1630.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 103,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF by 662.90%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 99.78%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $258.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 5903.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 9563.04%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 24,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $143.69 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $155.98.Sold Out: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in AngioDynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.64.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $81.39 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $84.18.
