Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Markel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Altria Group Inc,

UBSI, RIVN, GPC, KD, TWTR, ETSY, BW, MMNFF, UPST, RBLX, AMBP, ARR, BIRD, ONL, BITO, FMAT, PGF, NBSE, CB, VMW, DAL, CUBE, PEG, PSEC, PPG, ORI, LTC, K, FL, EIX, SAN, ALGN, Added Positions: MKL, BRK.B, IEFA, MA, AAPL, IEMG, CMCSA, JNJ, D, NEM, UNH, MRK, RTX, UNP, PGR, DIS, MDT, BAM, TFC, PEP, USB, WMT, IWS, WMB, GOOG, COP, MSFT, LOW, MSI, PG, VALQ, UPS, CSCO, VNQ, ITW, WM, ALL, LIN, PFE, CMG, XLU, V, XOM, GOOGL, JPM, PYPL, VTIP, FSK, SQ, O, PTON, SCHZ, NUMV, ROKU, NIO, LMND, IYH, ABNB, IEUR, LCID, ESGE, ESGD, EFA, ECL, ABT, AMGN, ARCC, AVB, CAH, CME, CSGP, KO, COST, DLTR, ETN, ABBV, HPQ, ISRG, NVDA, ORCL, T, RIO, CRM, TG, VZ, TSLA,

MKL, BRK.B, IEFA, MA, AAPL, IEMG, CMCSA, JNJ, D, NEM, UNH, MRK, RTX, UNP, PGR, DIS, MDT, BAM, TFC, PEP, USB, WMT, IWS, WMB, GOOG, COP, MSFT, LOW, MSI, PG, VALQ, UPS, CSCO, VNQ, ITW, WM, ALL, LIN, PFE, CMG, XLU, V, XOM, GOOGL, JPM, PYPL, VTIP, FSK, SQ, O, PTON, SCHZ, NUMV, ROKU, NIO, LMND, IYH, ABNB, IEUR, LCID, ESGE, ESGD, EFA, ECL, ABT, AMGN, ARCC, AVB, CAH, CME, CSGP, KO, COST, DLTR, ETN, ABBV, HPQ, ISRG, NVDA, ORCL, T, RIO, CRM, TG, VZ, TSLA, Reduced Positions: OMI, HD, MO, VIG, UDR, SPY, ICSH, CVX, GIL, XXII, EPD, BABA, SBUX, PSX, ET, WBA, NVS, DOW, CTVA, NARI, DFAC, EEM, PFF, SDOG, VTI, NEE, ACN, AMD, APH, BAX, BLK, KMX, CHCO, DPZ, DD, SO, HON, TT, KMB, LMT, NSRGY, NSC, MMM, RJF,

OMI, HD, MO, VIG, UDR, SPY, ICSH, CVX, GIL, XXII, EPD, BABA, SBUX, PSX, ET, WBA, NVS, DOW, CTVA, NARI, DFAC, EEM, PFF, SDOG, VTI, NEE, ACN, AMD, APH, BAX, BLK, KMX, CHCO, DPZ, DD, SO, HON, TT, KMB, LMT, NSRGY, NSC, MMM, RJF, Sold Out: ESXB, MHK, CFFI, SCHW, HRC, MPC, ZG, PCSA, CC, ARKK, FREL,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Markel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Williams Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Owens & Minor Inc, Altria Group Inc, , BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 555 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,443,391 shares, 37.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,929 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 810,738 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 813,453 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,624 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Markel Corp by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 534.16%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in C&F Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $49.21 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $51.51.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.