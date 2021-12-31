Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Markel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Altria Group Inc,

- New Purchases: UBSI, RIVN, GPC, KD, TWTR, ETSY, BW, MMNFF, UPST, RBLX, AMBP, ARR, BIRD, ONL, BITO, FMAT, PGF, NBSE, CB, VMW, DAL, CUBE, PEG, PSEC, PPG, ORI, LTC, K, FL, EIX, SAN, ALGN,
- Added Positions: MKL, BRK.B, IEFA, MA, AAPL, IEMG, CMCSA, JNJ, D, NEM, UNH, MRK, RTX, UNP, PGR, DIS, MDT, BAM, TFC, PEP, USB, WMT, IWS, WMB, GOOG, COP, MSFT, LOW, MSI, PG, VALQ, UPS, CSCO, VNQ, ITW, WM, ALL, LIN, PFE, CMG, XLU, V, XOM, GOOGL, JPM, PYPL, VTIP, FSK, SQ, O, PTON, SCHZ, NUMV, ROKU, NIO, LMND, IYH, ABNB, IEUR, LCID, ESGE, ESGD, EFA, ECL, ABT, AMGN, ARCC, AVB, CAH, CME, CSGP, KO, COST, DLTR, ETN, ABBV, HPQ, ISRG, NVDA, ORCL, T, RIO, CRM, TG, VZ, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: OMI, HD, MO, VIG, UDR, SPY, ICSH, CVX, GIL, XXII, EPD, BABA, SBUX, PSX, ET, WBA, NVS, DOW, CTVA, NARI, DFAC, EEM, PFF, SDOG, VTI, NEE, ACN, AMD, APH, BAX, BLK, KMX, CHCO, DPZ, DD, SO, HON, TT, KMB, LMT, NSRGY, NSC, MMM, RJF,
- Sold Out: ESXB, MHK, CFFI, SCHW, HRC, MPC, ZG, PCSA, CC, ARKK, FREL,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,443,391 shares, 37.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,929 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 810,738 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 813,453 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,624 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 384 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $117.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Markel Corp (MKL)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Markel Corp by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 534.16%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $231.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (ESXB)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: C&F Financial Corp (CFFI)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in C&F Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $49.21 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $51.51.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.
