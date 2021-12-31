Foster Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , WR Berkley Corp

New Purchases: VTIP, BLND, LOW, SUSL, LII, LLY, L, WISH,

VTIP, BLND, LOW, SUSL, LII, LLY, L, WISH, Added Positions: BND, VTI, VEA, IDEV, VTWO, IVV, QUAL, IEMG, DFIV, AVUV, VLUE, IVLU, MTUM, IQLT, VWO, AAPL, QQQ, AVDV, VCIT, BNDX, VGIT, EFAV, UNH, SCHZ, IDEX, ESGU, USMV, ESGD, VPU, COST, ETN, EEMV, EMXC, VB, SCHE, JNJ, SBUX, SPY, FNDE, SCHF, SCHC,

IWM, BRK.B, DFAS, DFUS, GLD, DFAT, SCHB, SCHX, VNQ, BSV, HSY, FNDB, APA, PG, PFE, IBM, PEP, SPGI, SCHH, USB, WMT, WFC, MDLZ, FB, SCZ, ABBV, HD, DIS, DE, CMCSA, CL, CSCO, CVX, BMY, T, AMGN, GOOG, Sold Out: RAVN, WRB, MCHI, VSAT, MDP, MDP, HFC, YUMC, MRNA, NGL, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , WR Berkley Corp, iShares MSCI China ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Foster Group, Inc. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,003,818 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,319,553 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,077,104 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 419,937 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 866,442 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.51%

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 48,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 62,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $84.98, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $248.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $277.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.51%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 866,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.26%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 53.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 48,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $73.97 and $84.5, with an estimated average price of $79.92.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Foster Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $67, with an estimated average price of $51.56.