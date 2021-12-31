Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio Buys Nike Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc

Investment company United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio. As of 2021Q4, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 719,622 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 70,650 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,032 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 414,675 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 554,464 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $984.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio added to a holding in Nike Inc by 103.40%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 184,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuatio sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.



