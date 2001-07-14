From Classrooms to Careers: Stride Launches New Tools to Connect Future-Ready Students with Employers

Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is bridging the gap between young talent and innovative hiring companies with the launch of its High+School+Internship+Search+Tool and Employer+Resource+Center. The career development tools will connect high school students to new experiences and will give employers the support and guidance they need to design and implement a robust high school internship program.

According to the 2020 Naviance Pathways Survey, more than 80 percent of high school students want more access to internships, and the 2021 Future of Learning Research survey found 94% of employers believe students learn best by experiencing the real world through opportunities like internships and job shadowing programs. Stride’s Internship Search Tool and Employer Resource Center will meet the needs of students looking for professional experience and of employers seeking motivated young talent.

“High school students are eager to explore their future through meaningful real-world experiences,” said Lutz Braum, Vice President of Product Marketing & Innovation at Stride. “We are excited to connect young learners to internships and to show employers how high school students can bring fresh, innovative ideas that drive their businesses forward.”

The Resource Center will help hiring companies create and manage a meaningful internship program at their organization, with free guidelines, best practices, and resources, and includes guidance on designing successful in-person, virtual, or hybrid internship opportunities. The site is focused on showing employers how and why they should hire high school students as interns, the types of jobs best suited for high schoolers, and Stride’s Ultimate Internship Playbook for Employers includes sample interview questions and templates for job descriptions, progress reporting, and evaluations.

The High School Internship Search Tool will connect high school students across the country to open internships, career development content, and more, serving as a resource for students and schools. Unlike other job or internship search sites, it is focused exclusively on jobs and content for high school students looking to gain job experience and career skills before graduation. Companies can also connect with Stride Success Coaches to share internship opportunities exclusively with the more than 40,000 students enrolled in Stride+Career+Prep schools and programs nationwide.

Stride Career Prep enables and empowers students and families with a unique path to the future. Students can start thinking about their future as early as middle school with career exploration courses in in-demand and growing career fields. As they continue to focus their path through high school, Stride Career Prep offers career electives, preparation for industry certification exams, and access to support services like internships, networking opportunities, and career clubs.

For additional information visit www.stridelearning.com%2Fcareer-prep%2Finternships.html.

About Stride

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

