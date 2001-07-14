Edgewise Therapeutics to Participate at SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 16

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside discussion and one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink Virtual 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on February 16, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on February 16 at 12 pm ET; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise events+page and will be accessible for replay following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare neuromuscular and cardiac disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle-focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue.To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005147/en/