Roku Launches Advertising Business in Mexico

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the expansion of the company’s advertising business to Mexico, allowing brands and content providers to reach even more consumers through ad-supported content on the #1 TV streaming platform in Mexico*. As part of the launch, Roku has partnered with Entravision, a leading global digital marketing and media company with local operations in Mexico, to help brands effectively reach consumers by advertising on the Roku streaming platform.

As more consumers are moving to TV streaming, advertisers can reach them by moving budgets into TV streaming. Through Roku’s advertising solutions, brands and marketers can reach audiences at scale on the Roku platform.

“We are excited to bring our advertising business to Mexico, a market where Roku has already seen great traction and where streaming is becoming mainstream,” said Mirjam Laux, Vice President, International Platform at Roku. “Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV and all TV ads will be streamed. We look forward to working directly with brands and content providers to reach even more consumers through TV streaming in Mexico.”

Roku launched its advertising business in 2012 and since then, the company has worked with 90 percent of the top 200 Ad Age brands. In Q3 2021, total monetized video ad impressions nearly doubled year-over-year, driven by strong client acquisition and retention.

Brands and content providers will be able to reach consumers through ad-supported content as part of Roku advertising, which includes benefits such as:

Reach consumers at scale: Roku has a direct relationship with its consumers, enabling better ad targeting and measurement.

Roku has a direct relationship with its consumers, enabling better ad targeting and measurement. Access to premium inventory: Brands can advertise with trusted editorially curated premium channels, including local networks, film & TV, sports and lifestyle.

Brands can advertise with trusted editorially curated premium channels, including local networks, film & TV, sports and lifestyle. Unique storytelling for brands: Create advertiser experiences that go beyond the 30-second ad and take full advantage of the TV streaming environment.

Create advertiser experiences that go beyond the 30-second ad and take full advantage of the TV streaming environment. Performance driven: Roku combines TV’s branding power with digital data to drive performance and results.

As part of Roku’s advertising launch, the company has partnered with Entravision to serve as the company’s advertising partner in Mexico to work with brands interested in advertising through the Roku platform.

To learn more about advertising in Mexico with Roku, please visit the Roku+Mexico+blog.

* by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, October 2021)

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited capabilities, tools, reach, and benefits of the Roku advertising business; trends in TV streaming and advertising spend; and the features, benefits, and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

About Entravision

Entravision is a diversified global digital marketing and media solutions company serving clients in over 30 countries across the US, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia. Our services are anchored by a world-class sales operation, healthy financials and unique commercial partnerships with industry leaders such as Univision, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, LinkedIn, TikTok, among others. Our service portfolio enables high-performance campaigns while using highly competitive audience reach, cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions, machine-learned bidding algorithms and demand-side platforms on a global scale. Beyond digital, Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 47 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005300/en/