Forbes Launches "Forbes Premium Profiles" – A Digital Destination For List Makers To Showcase Their Notable Success, Industry-Recognition and Exclusive Forbes Ranking

Forbes announced today the launch of “Forbes Premium Profiles,” a new offering available exclusively to the people, places and companies that are recognized on one of Forbes’ world-renowned, trusted lists.

All Forbes list makers receive a profile on Forbes.com along with the ranking. With Forbes Premium Profiles, list makers can pay a fee to unlock various features that personalize their digital recognition on Forbes.com. Features include the ability to control how a profile is presented across Forbes platforms, accolade & licensing rights using the Forbes ranking logo in paid/owned channels, expanded bio section, the ability to choose a headshot/ image for the profile and an ad-free page on Forbes.com. With Forbes Premium Profiles, list makers can add their contact information through a “get in touch” form to connect with new customers, fellow listees and the Forbes audience.

“Many sites offer business profiles that allow individuals the ability to showcase their work experience and successes, but few are so exclusive that you have to make an independent, editorially driven list just to be featured,” said Jessica Sibley, Chief Operating Officer at Forbes. “You can’t buy your way onto our lists, but once you’re on it, you can unlock ways to further showcase your success and connect with other business leaders. That’s what Forbes Premium Profiles offers: The definitive business calling card.”

Drawing on its 104-year-history, Forbes has mastered the ability to create more than 100 proprietary lists that are carefully developed by our editorial team based on trusted methodologies, industry expertise, research and data. Making a Forbes list is a true testament to success and showcases the individuals, places or companies that deserve recognition.

“Forbes is focused on championing those that have achieved success, and this is another expression of the validation that Forbes is known for,” said Paul Reiss, Group Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Licensing. “With our Premium Profiles product, we’ve found a way to help our list makers make the most of these accolades and extend their reach to important stakeholders they want to reach.”

To date, there are more than 23,000 people, places and companies that have made a Forbes list. The Premium Profiles product offering was first made available to the 2021 Forbes Top Advisors list and is now being rolled out to the Next 1000 List. Forbes Premium Profiles will be extended to other Forbes lists in 2022.

“With the Premium Profiles product, we’ve found a way that we can offer a unique opportunity to these list makers, while also unlocking a recurring revenue stream that will help us to achieve our growth goals,” added Ms. Sibley. “We see huge potential for this business as we continue to scale it, and it’s a key component of our direct-to-consumer revenue strategy.”

