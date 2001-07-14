Kalypso Grows Workforce by 24% in 2021, Expands Service Offerings to Support Clients' End-to-End Digital Transformation and Sustainability Goals

Kalypso, a professional services firm helping some of the world’s largest and most influential companies discover, create, make and sell better products with digital, today announced a growing global workforce and an expanding array of capabilities and service offerings to support a wider set of clients with their digital transformations. Here’s a summary of Kalypso’s achievements at the completion of its first fiscal year as a Rockwell Automation company:

Scaling Capabilities to Deliver Against High Customer Demand: In 2021, Kalypso expanded digital thread data science capabilities, supply chain and sustainability offerings and solutions, managed services and added enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) solution services across a growing set of industries. Kalypso is now positioned as the premier consulting arm for Rockwell Automation and delivers digital transformation work to some of the world’s largest and most influential companies. Kalypso’s professional services strength was reflected by growth across several key industry verticals, including consumer, industrial manufacturing, high technology, and life sciences.

In 2021, Kalypso expanded digital thread data science capabilities, supply chain and sustainability offerings and solutions, managed services and added enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) solution services across a growing set of industries. Kalypso is now positioned as the premier consulting arm for Rockwell Automation and delivers digital transformation work to some of the world’s largest and most influential companies. Kalypso’s professional services strength was reflected by growth across several key industry verticals, including consumer, industrial manufacturing, high technology, and life sciences. Enhanced Focus on Sustainability Services: Kalypso’s strategic solutions drive client success in achieving sustainability goals, with particular emphasis on implementing energy and water efficiency improvements through advanced analytics, closed loop optimization, digital twin and other techniques. By leveraging a digital thread of information that spans the entire value chain, their clients are poised to weather increasingly volatile supply chains, natural resource costs and consumer demands as well as minimize the environmental impact and optimize the use of natural resources. In all, roughly 20% of Kalypso’s business is now tied to sustainability services.

Kalypso’s strategic solutions drive client success in achieving sustainability goals, with particular emphasis on implementing energy and water efficiency improvements through advanced analytics, closed loop optimization, digital twin and other techniques. By leveraging a digital thread of information that spans the entire value chain, their clients are poised to weather increasingly volatile supply chains, natural resource costs and consumer demands as well as minimize the environmental impact and optimize the use of natural resources. In all, roughly 20% of Kalypso’s business is now tied to sustainability services. Strategic Partnerships Deepen Software Expertise: Kalypso is increasing focus on strengthening the impact across clients’ digital value chain with its merger with AVATA, a leading services provider for the Oracle Cloud suite of applications, including supply chain management (SCM), ERP and EPM solutions. The expanded end-to-end supply chain visibility and management capabilities help Kalypso further unlock the value of IT/OT convergence that it can deliver to its clients. The organization is also focusing on growing its existing software alliance partnerships and expanding its services to further support end-to-end digital transformation initiatives for its clients.

Kalypso is increasing focus on strengthening the impact across clients’ digital value chain with its merger with AVATA, a leading services provider for the Oracle Cloud suite of applications, including supply chain management (SCM), ERP and EPM solutions. The expanded end-to-end supply chain visibility and management capabilities help Kalypso further unlock the value of IT/OT convergence that it can deliver to its clients. The organization is also focusing on growing its existing software alliance partnerships and expanding its services to further support end-to-end digital transformation initiatives for its clients. Industry Recognition: Industry analysts and observers continue to recognize the various capabilities and offerings of Kalypso. Key highlights include three PTC Partner designations and awards, including PTC Systems Integrator Partner of the Year; and recognition in the Gartner Market Guides for both Life Science Regulatory Information Management Solutions and Artificial Intelligence Service Providers.

Industry analysts and observers continue to recognize the various capabilities and offerings of Kalypso. Key highlights include three PTC Partner designations and awards, including PTC Systems Integrator Partner of the Year; and recognition in the Gartner Market Guides for both Life Science Regulatory Information Management Solutions and Artificial Intelligence Service Providers. Growing an Increasingly Diverse Workforce: Kalypso increased hiring by over 200% from the previous year in nine countries across the globe. The company welcomed many new Kalypsonians, increasing headcount by more than 24% and expanding global reach in APAC and LATAM to include China, SPAC and Chile. Beyond expanding its team, Kalypso promoted 25% of its workforce. The company continues to strengthen its commitment to diversity – including ongoing staff-level diversity recruitment and mandatory trainings on diversity, inclusion and unconscious bias.

“Kalypso’s progress is especially satisfying in that it shows ongoing growth in 2021 as the company fully leverages momentum since being acquired by Rockwell Automation in May 2020,” said Chad Markle, Senior Principle – Commercial Lead of Kalypso. “I’m particularly thrilled to see such strong performance across our consumer, industrial manufacturing, high technology, and life sciences industry focus areas, as well as the increased demand overall for Kalypso’s digital thread, autonomous manufacturing and managed services solutions. Taken together, these gains show the company's broad-based expertise bringing more value and competitive advantage to clients.”

As it continues its global expansion, Kalypso’s ongoing priorities into 2022 include expanding software alliance partnerships, an emphasis on helping clients adopt autonomous factory capabilities, continuing to build workforce diversity and elevating the company’s profile even more prominently among industry analysts and observers.

“Kalypso’s performance shows how tremendously valuable the organization has become to the Rockwell Automation family of companies,” said Kumar Sokka, global business director, digital at Rockwell Automation. “Kalypso continues to deliver a superior approach to data science and managed services. This, in turn, is helping Kalypso drive a stronger industry presence and expansion of digital thread offerings across the value chain.”

About Kalypso

Kalypso, a Rockwell Automation company (NYSE: ROK), is a professional services firm helping clients discover, create, make and sell better products with digital. The firm provides consulting, digital, technology, business process management, and managed services across the innovation value chain. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fkalypso.com. Follow @KalypsoLP on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005101/en/