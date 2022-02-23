SkyWater Technology to Webcast Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SkyWater+Technology+(NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner today announced that it intends to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results for the period ended January 2, 2022 following the close of the market on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The following morning, management will host a webcast to discuss its business and financial results.

SkyWater Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast

When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. CT (10:00 a.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com

An archived webcast will be available on SkyWater Technology’s Investor Relations page, https%3A%2F%2Fir.skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and advanced packaging solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 3, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005422/en/