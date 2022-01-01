Charles River® Appoints Nidhi Singh as Chief Product Officer

Charles+River+Development (CRD), a State Street Company, has appointed Nidhi Singh as Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, she will provide leadership to CRD’s technical product strategy and product marketing, including the identification, development and execution of the overall product roadmap and integration with the State Street AlphaSM platform strategy. State Street Alpha helps firms manage all investment products and business lines in one place. CRD, provider of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) and the front-office technology foundation for State Street Alpha, was acquired by State Street in 2018.

Prior to joining Charles River, Nidhi led global technology and operations at Broadridge and held key senior leadership roles at tier one banks and fintech firms including Goldman Sachs and Trading Technologies. She brings over two decades of product development experience in financial markets and has led several successful large-scale transformation initiatives. She co-authored Electronic Exchanges: The Global Transformation from Pits to Bits, chronicling the transformation of financial exchanges from floor to electronic trading.

“We are delighted to welcome Nidhi Singh to this new role as we further innovate and invest in Charles River’s product portfolio and development team,” said Spiros Giannaros, president and chief executive officer of Charles River. “Nidhi brings great expertise and energy to the expansion and execution of Charles River’s product strategy, as well as the transformation of our offering to cloud services.”

Nidhi Singh, chief product officer and global head of product and product marketing at Charles River, said: “I’m excited to be joining Charles River at this pivotal moment as we build out the next generation of State Street Alpha. Charles River’s front office technology, our rapidly growing ecosystem of third party providers, and the depth and breadth of State Street services all come together in a platform designed to make it easy for investment managers to access the data they need to collaborate with confidence and make better decisions. I look forward to working with our clients and stakeholders.”

Nidhi holds a BS in economics from Purdue University and a Masters in Financial Markets / Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles+River+IMS to manage USD $36 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street’s middle and back office services, Charles River’s cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of+State+Street+Alpha%26%238480%3B. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from+portfolio+management and risk+analytics through trading and post-trade+settlement, with integrated compliance and managed+data throughout. Charles River’s partner+ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. We serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of Q4 2021)

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

