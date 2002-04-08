Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides a Corporate Update

Chatsworth, CA, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ( CVAT ), a leading Nano-technology fluids processing company, is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its recent developments.



With growth in all areas of our business, Cavitation Technologies, Inc. is well positioned for the future. Our stable performance despite challenging times continues and we remain on track to achieve our 2022 targets. We are dedicated to growing but also aim to preserve the current share structure for our loyal shareholders.

Below are the highlights of our major developments that we are currently working on:

· Permian Basin/Nano Reactors – We are currently working with accredited investors to raise 5 million dollars in a non-dilutive financing, which means we are not planning to give up any equity or ownership of Cavitation Technologies shares. By doing so we wish to expand our footprint without affecting current and long-time shareholders of the company.

· Barmuze – We have been diligently working on a partnership that should elevate the current market for Barmuze. Barmuze is a consumer tabletop home appliance created based on our patented Clarification Technology that transforms impurities & harshness typically found in alcohol thus mitigating ill effects of hangovers, while enhancing the flavor & experience. In the coming weeks we aim to close this deal and are very excited to share this news with the market once the partnership is finalized.

· Expansion - We are getting closer to finalizing our grants program with the South African government along with the University of Cape Town. We are working diligently in Southern California to provide viable solutions for treatment and remediation of produced water for the agriculture. Our commitment is to help ensure a clean and safe environment now and for generations to come. We stay at the forefront of technology and aim to expand our global footprint even further.

Cavitation Technologies uses years of advanced research and the latest developments in nanotechnology to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals and toxins in fluids. Our competitive cost in water remediation puts us in the front row when it comes to competition.

With our robust patent portfolio and a strong management team we believe we have positioned ourselves in a great spot and have started 2022 on a right foot. This should be a year of expansion and putting our technology in the forefront of businesses that need it. With timely execution of deals we believe the future is brighter than ever for the Company and its shareholders.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 48 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/ .

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions such as “With our robust patent portfolio and a strong management team we believe we have positioned ourselves in a great spot and have started 2022 on a right foot.” These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

