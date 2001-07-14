Brightcove acquires Leading Audience Insights Company, Wicket Labs

Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the global leader of video for business, announced it has acquired Wicket Labs, an audience insights company that gives users visibility into content and subscriber analytics.

Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables customers to deliver broadcast-quality video to viewers around the world and measure its effectiveness with comprehensive, real-time analytics, including video and viewer insights. These analytics help customers understand video performance, viewer engagement, and ROI. Using this data, customers can predict future behavior through machine learning models and drive viewer engagement with recommendations based on viewing behaviors, personalized playlists, and content analysis.

With the acquisition of Wicket Labs, Brightcove customers will have access to content and subscriber insights to make data-driven decisions to improve subscriber acquisition, conversions, engagement, and retention. Brightcove’s award-winning platform will now include the following audience insights:

Deep understanding of customer lifetime values

Subscriber cohort analysis

Engagement analysis and recommendations to assist with cross-promotion of content amongst groups

Key trends in viewer behavior and viewed content to understand what drives long-term relationships and value

Opt-in comparative benchmarks

These insights will provide organizations greater understanding of audience dynamics, sources of new subscribers, the subscriber journey, and how to increase subscription revenue through data visualizations and dashboards. This acquisition accelerates Brightcove’s commitment to artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide customers with deep insights to stay competitive and grow their business.

“We are committed to serving our customers through our intelligent video platform powered by analytics, AI and ML to help them grow their businesses by engaging audiences and monetizing their content,” said Namita Dhallan, CPO, Brightcove. “The acquisition of Wicket Labs helps us to augment our analytics offering with audience insights and increase our resources dedicated to bringing additional value to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to see Brightcove expand its robust analytics offering with the addition of Wicket Labs’ audience insights platform,” said Sylvia George, SVP, Growth Marketing & Audience Strategy at AMC Networks. “Being able to see a complete picture of our performance from video analytics to content and subscriber insights from one platform will help us make informed data-driven business decisions.”

“We are excited to be joining Brightcove and integrating our audience insights with Brightcove’s robust analytics and leading online video platform,” said Marty Roberts, Co-founder, and CEO, of Wicket Labs. “The investment Brightcove is making in analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is paramount in driving future innovation of the video industry.”

Brightcove will acquire the Wicket Labs video intelligence technology, brand, marketing assets, and customer relationships globally. Wicket Labs’ co-founders and all of its employees will join the Brightcove product and engineering organization to reinforce Brightcove’s premium analytics and video intelligence investment.

To learn more, please visit www.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our position to execute on our growth strategy, the closing of the acquisition of Wicket Labs, and the successful integration of Wicket Labs technology, business and customers, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: risks associated with the successful completion of the acquisition of Wicket Labs’ technology, business and customers, difficulties integrating the Wicked Labs technology, products, operations and contracts and realizing the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on the general economic and financial market conditions; our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new ones; our history of losses; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products; the effects of increased competition and commoditization of services we offer, including data delivery and storage; keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005308/en/