Cochlear announces 2022 winners of annual scholarships

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH), the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, announced today the winners of the 20th annual Graeme Clark and the 11th annual Anders Tjellström Scholarships. The scholarships, named after two pioneers of the hearing implant industry, recognize Cochlear™ Nucleus® Implant, Cochlear Baha® System and Cochlear Osia® System recipients in the United States and Canada who uphold the Cochlear ideals of leadership and humanity, and demonstrate high academic achievement. The scholarships enable Cochlear hearing implant recipients to further accomplish their goals through education.

"We are privileged again this year to have received so many outstanding scholarship applications," said René Courtney, Vice President & General Manager, Recipient Services, Cochlear Americas. "Each applicant's story moves us in some way as they share their challenges, successes and the pursuit of their dreams as part of the application process. In support of our mission to raise awareness of hearing health and implantable hearing solutions around the world, we are again honored to recognize this year's eight new scholarship winners and help share their stories."

The five 2022 Graeme Clark Scholarship winners are:

Carys Jackson , ( University of Vermont ) from Northampton, Mass.

, ( ) from Grace Kowal , ( Tufts University ) from Washington, D.C.

, ( ) from Jennifer Magno , ( University of Nevada, Las Vegas ) from Las Vegas, Nev.

, ( ) from Benjamin Scher , ( Yale University Madison, Wis.

, ( Rayona Silverman , (Queen's University, Ontario ) from Charlotte, Vt .

"Growing up, I was constantly told by teachers and peers that I would not get into an Ivy League school, especially on account of my status as a disabled person, but I would not let anyone hinder my life," said Scher, Nucleus Implant System recipient, Graeme Clark Scholarship winner, studying economics. "I now attend Yale University, and my future goals are to graduate with distinction, move to New York City, work in investment banking, and travel around the world. I regularly find myself marveling at what this technology has provided me, and I live my days with a greater sense of appreciation for all that I can do with my cochlear implant."

The three 2022 Anders Tjellström Scholarship winners are:

Jose Aguirre , Baha recipient, ( California State University, Stanislaus ) from Atwater, Calif.

, Baha recipient, ( ) from Ava Earl , Osia recipient, ( Northwestern University ) from Girdwood, Alaska

, Osia recipient, ( ) from Kevin Yang , Osia recipient, ( University of California, Berkeley ) from San Jose, Calif.

"Just before I graduated high school, I experienced sudden, profound hearing loss in my right ear. Despite immediate medical attention and weeks of treatment, my hearing could not be restored," said Earl, Osia recipient and Anders Tjellström Scholarship winner, studying biology and music. "As a young person who hopes to make a life in music, it was a frightening experience for me, but I was absolutely thrilled the first time I played a gig with the Osia System. While I experience life a little differently now, I have decided that's no reason to give up on music, the thing that drives me."

About the Scholarships

The Graeme Clark Scholarship is named after Professor Graeme Clark, the inventor and pioneer of the multi-channel cochlear implant. The Anders Tjellström Scholarship is named after Dr. Anders Tjellström, the research physician in the department of otolaryngology at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden who collaborated with Per-Ingvar Brånemark, a pioneer of osseointegration, and Bo Håkansson, to treat the first patient with a Baha device.

Each of the students will receive $2,000 per year for up to four years at an accredited college or university, providing $8,000 to each student and $64,000 in total scholarship funds given by Cochlear Americas for this year's winners. Since 2002, Cochlear Americas has awarded $960,000 to 120 college students.

A total of 144 applications were received this year. An esteemed panel of judges helped review and select the scholarship winners:

Jamy Claire Archer, M.S., CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT

Montgomery Speech, Language & Hearing Clinic at the University of South Carolina

Chelsea A. Conrad, Au.D.

Cochlear Implant & Pediatric Hearing Coordinator, Henry Ford Health System

Barry E. Hirsch, M.D.

Director, Division of Otology/Neurotology

Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology, Neurosurgery, Communication Sciences and Disorders

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

For more information about the scholarships, visit Cochlear.com/us/Scholarship.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 650,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 4,000 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$2 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

