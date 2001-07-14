Google Certifies ClearOne Versa™ Lite CT for Google Meet

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading global audio and visual communication solutions provider, today announces Google Meet certification of its Versa Lite CT, a USB audio-enabled Beamforming Ceiling Tile Microphone that brings cost-effective and superb professional conferencing audio to small- and mid-sized spaces enhancing the meeting room, classroom, and work-from-home experience.

Google Meet ranks among the top 5 for growth in the cloud meetings and team collaboration market, according to a recent Frost & Sullivan report. With Google Meet certification of ClearOne’s Versa Lite CT, users can be confident that they will have an outstanding collaboration experience.

The ClearOne COLLABORATE® Versa Lite CT is a professional USB-enabled audio-conferencing microphone system designed to dramatically enhance the audio experience with natural-sounding conversations and highly intelligible speech. It includes a beamforming microphone array with full 360° coverage, full-duplex transmission, AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation), Adaptive Steering (think of it as smart switching), and a ceiling-tile form factor and optional adapter for home office ceilings.

Also included is the Versa USB Expander. Consumers use a USB cable to connect the Versa USB expander to the USB port of their laptop or room computer for crystal-clear room audio.

When using Google Meet, users can easily expand the Versa Lite CT system with a variety of ClearOne peripherals. The addition of ClearOne’s Bluetooth wall panel enables mobile devices to join the conference wirelessly. Adding the ClearOne Versa HUB enables users to connect a variety of ClearOne UNITE® conferencing cameras and up to two room displays. The HUB enables users to connect all their peripherals to a laptop or room computer via a single USB cable.

To be certified by Google for Google Meet, manufacturers must demonstrate that they have a legitimate long-term commitment to building solutions for Google Meet hardware, sign Google’s Co-Development and Hardware Support Agreements, meet all testing criteria, complete all qualification testing with Google’s approved lab, and receive a passing report.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

