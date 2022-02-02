Noetic Cyber Partners with SentinelOne to address growing cybersecurity asset management challenges

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noetic Cyber, a cloud-based continuous cyber asset management and controls platform, today announced a partnership with autonomous cybersecurity platform company SentinelOne ( NYSE:S, Financial). This partnership delivers an end-to-end cybersecurity asset management solution that leverages SentinelOne's endpoint and cloud workload telemetry, combined and correlated with information from other information sources, to generate a high-fidelity, continuously updated, multidimensional map of all assets and their cyber relationships.

The current fragmentation of IT management, DevOps and security tools makes it difficult for security teams to see all the assets in the business and to understand the relationships between them. In fact, 71% of global IT leaders admit to finding new endpoints in their environment on a weekly basis . Endpoint and cloud workload telemetry is a vital part of this information, providing high-fidelity, relevant insights into threats and cyber assets. The integration of SentinelOne Singularity XDR and the Noetic platform enables teams to extend the visibility, detection and endpoint insights of SentinelOne into a wider asset inventory and management architecture, maximizing their value.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Noetic Cyber on this integrated solution," said Chuck Fontana, SVP of Business Development, SentinelOne. "There is a significant security challenge in not understanding the cyber risk of all assets in your environment. Together with Noetic, we're able to close that gap and ensure a hygienic cybersecurity environment for organizations across industries."

The SentinelOne Connector for Noetic is an API-based integration. Joint customers install the SentinelOne Connector into the Noetic platform and provide it with API credentials to establish a bi-directional integration between the two platforms. The Noetic platform periodically polls SentinelOne, looking for information indicating new, updated or removed endpoints. This information is ingested, aggregated and correlated with information from other data sources, presented to security teams via innovative graph database technology. Pre-packaged queries and dashboards help analysts to uncover coverage and compliance gaps and hidden risks. The Noetic platform also includes a comprehensive automation workflow engine, which allows security teams to pre-determine corrective action, such as deploying the SentinelOne agent to unprotected machines, triggering a scan or disconnecting a machine from the network.

"Through this innovative partnership with SentinelOne, we are able to jointly address security coverage gaps and automatically correct misconfigured endpoints that could otherwise leave organizations vulnerable," said Paul Ayers, CEO of Noetic. "Leveraging the high-fidelity data provided by SentinelOne, Noetic provides unparalleled insights into your cyber assets, identifies security risks and uses automation to continuously close them."

For more information on the partnership between Noetic Cyber and SentinelOne, visit https://noeticcyber.com/resources/sentinelone-and-noetic-solution-brief/

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic Cyber enables security teams to make faster, more accurate decisions to detect coverage gaps and reduce cyber risk. The Noetic solution is a cloud-based Continuous Cyber Asset Management & Controls Platform that provides teams with unified visibility of all assets across their cloud and on-premises systems, and delivers continuous, automated remediation to close coverage gaps and enforce security policy. Noetic improves security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com , or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

