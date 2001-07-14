Wish Ramps Up Efforts to Improve Product Quality by Becoming an Invite-Only Platform for New Merchants

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, has today announced the introduction of a new ‘invite-only’ merchant selection process. Effective immediately, new merchants wanting to sign up to sell on the Wish marketplace will be required to participate in a multi-step qualification process.

The move is part of a broader push to improve user trust by prioritizing and empowering merchants that provide a great service. The ‘invite-only’ initiative replaces the previous open merchant account sign-up process via merchant.wish.com. This new policy will not affect merchants already selling on the platform.

“Our overall goal is to create a fun environment for users to shop for quality products online, and this starts at the moment of merchant sign-up,” said Mauricio Monico, Vice President of Product for Merchants and Logistics for Wish. “The addition of an ‘invite-only’ sign-up experience will go a long way as we focus on partnering with higher-quality merchants. It’s just one of many features we will be rolling out this year to improve the user experience on Wish.”

All new merchants seeking to gain access to Wish worldwide buyers will first need to complete a brief questionnaire on merchant.wish.com. The Wish team will then review and evaluate each request, taking into consideration several attributes such as product categories, channel partnerships, and ecommerce performance history.

For more information on the invite-only sign-up process, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.merchant.wish.com

About Wish:

Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to over half a million merchants globally. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish+mobile+app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005590/en/