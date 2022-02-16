Evolus to Participate in the Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Event: Virtual 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Time: 4:20pm – 4:50pm ET

An audio webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at www.evolus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

