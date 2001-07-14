FreeWheel Introduces Partner Certification Program and Online Portal to Facilitate its Mission to Connect the Premium Video Ecosytem

Today, FreeWheel announced the launch of its new Partner Certification Program, an initiative focused on certifying its integrated TV and premium video buyers and sellers, as well as data and technology companies, to create a more efficient and effective media supply chain for the TV ecosystem. Partners who meet the predefined criteria will be featured on https%3A%2F%2Fpartners.freewheel.com, an online portal designed to simplify the complexity that surrounds the fragmenting TV landscape.

“At FreeWheel, our technology sits at the center of the TV ecosystem,” said Mark McKee, General Manager, FreeWheel. “This makes us uniquely situated to connect TV buyers and sellers with one another– as well as to the technology and data partners they need to succeed. The goal of the Partner Certification Program is to provide another tool to make TV simpler and more efficient to plan and transact upon, while continuing our commitment to interoperability in a way that benefits the future of the industry.”

The Partner Certification Program aligns with FreeWheel’s commitment to foster an open TV ecosystem in a variety of ways:

For TV buyers, direct access to certified, integrated partners, including demand side platforms and premium suppliers, ensures optimal campaign execution and shortens the path to premium supply by avoiding potential inefficiencies in the programmatic supply chain.

For sellers of premium supply, the program delivers access to high quality programmatic demand with ease and control.

For certified data and technology partners, FreeWheel will now also provide direct access to its industry-leading support team, as well as access to its Knowledge Management portal, an online destination that provides up-to-date information on FreeWheel’s platform, integration specifications, FAQs, and information about upcoming product releases.

“Having been a long-term partner of FreeWheel, we are excited to be included in the new Partner Certification Program,” said Dylan McBride, Head of Global Partnerships, Xandr. “As a video-first DSP, it is vital that we get the best inventory access for our customers. This new framework from FreeWheel ensures that we can continue our collaboration in service of Xandr Invest buyers.”

FreeWheel, in close alignment with all certified partners, will continue to evolve its certification criteria and services to reflect the changing needs and challenges of the rapidly changing TV ecosystem.

“Our expanding partnership with FreeWheel and participation in their partner program is of key importance to our collective fight against fraud and incredibly powerful for the digital ecosystem,” said Tamer Hassan, CEO and Co-Founder of HUMAN. “We look forward to collaborating with FreeWheel and the many participating partners to keep digital experience human.”

To view a listing of inaugural partners, visit https%3A%2F%2Fpartners.freewheel.com.

