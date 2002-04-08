SWM Unveils Updated Brand Identity and New Global Purpose: Finding Ways to Improve Everyday Life

Alpharetta, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than two decades, SWM (: SWM), has focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design, and manufacturing solutions to its customers. Today, the company announced a new chapter in its story with the launch of its updated shared purpose: Finding ways to improve everyday life.

“At SWM, we harness the power of engineering to help our customers solve their most complex challenges. Through unparalleled know-how and deep collaboration with our customers, we push the limits of what’s possible to help make air safer, water cleaner, and the earth greener. We help ordinary products make an extraordinary impact. In short, we help make everyday life better,” said Dr. Jeffrey Kramer, SWM CEO.

To bring its new shared purpose to life, SWM today unveiled its redesigned logo and updated website (www.swmintl.com). The new visual identity builds on SWM’s heritage of engineering and manufacturing excellence, showcases the company’s strengths as an innovative modern global enterprise, and highlights its future focus on finding ways to improve everyday life for people around the world.