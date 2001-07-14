Park City Group/ReposiTrak Appoints Derek Hannum to Chief Customer Officer

Park City Group/ReposiTrak (NASDAQ: PCYG), a major provider of supply chain, food safety and supplier management technology solutions, has promoted Derek Hannum to the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer. Hannum most recently served as senior vice president of customer success, overseeing the company’s marketing and customer success activities. In the new role, Hannum is responsible for expanding customer relationships, growth and revenue performance, including sales, marketing and customer success.

“Derek has been a leader and key contributor to the success of our business, particularly in our compliance management network, which has grown substantially during his five years with our company,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “He understands our corporate SaaS strategy, our incredible opportunity in the market, our solutions platform at a deep level and our continued focus on driving cash growth and profitability. Derek is a natural addition to the executive team to assist in driving these efforts going forward.”

With broad-based sales and marketing experience over a 35-year career, including more than 10 years with companies serving the grocery, wholesale and other retail industries, Hannum brings a unique combination of strategic leadership, penetration of customer accounts, marketing and sales execution to the new role.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity because I believe in the mission of ReposiTrak and the impact we are making for suppliers, wholesalers, retailers and consumers alike,” said Hannum. “Our company has an impressive track record of long-term customer relationships and delivering excellent value, and our future is even more exciting as we are poised to capitalize on macro-industry trends like supply chain transparency, traceability, sustainability and safety.”

Before joining Park City Group in 2017, Hannum served as managing director of marketing and product for Miller Heiman, the global leader in sales and leadership training. His retail industry experience includes marketing leadership roles with workforce management solution provider Empower Software (successful exit to Kronos) and CHEP Equipment Pooling Systems. Sales and marketing leadership roles include previous stints with Nissan Motor Corporation USA and Tenneco Automotive. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Marietta College and is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing – ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Frepositrak.com%2F.

