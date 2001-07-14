J.B. Hunt Recognized as One of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine for the 11th Time

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced it has been recognized by Fortune as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 11th time in company history.

“At J.B. Hunt, we’re continually seeking new opportunities to generate value for our customers and transform our industry,” said John Roberts, president and CEO at J.B. Hunt. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people and their commitment to delivering the best solutions for our customers.”

To compile the list, Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, to conduct an annual survey of corporate reputations. Companies chosen as World’s Most Admired were determined by executives, directors, and analysts who were asked to rate their own industry based on a set of criteria. Those earning the distinction were selected from a total of 640 companies, ranking in the top half of its industry survey.

The complete rankings are available on the Fortune website and in the February edition of the magazine now available on newsstands.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visitwww.jbhunt.com.

