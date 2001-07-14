US Foods To Open New CHEF'STORE Locations in Visalia, Calif. and Lynchburg, Va.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today plans to open two new US Foods CHEF’STORE® locations in Visalia, Calif., and Lynchburg, Va. CHEF’STORE is a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up, replenish, or fill in ingredients and supplies in a variety of sizes and offerings. The new stores will feature a wide selection of restaurant-quality products at wholesale prices, including fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items as well as frozen seafood. Customers will also be able to shop for baking ingredients, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies and other restaurant essentials, and no membership is required.

Located at 4236 S. Mooney Blvd., the new 30,000-square-foot CHEF’STORE in Visalia will join 14 existing CHEF’STORE locations across California. The store will offer more than 5,000 restaurant-quality products and will open on February 19, 2022, with a grand-opening celebration. The grand opening includes free food and snacks, giveaways and a $100 gift card raffle every hour. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new CHEF’STORE firsthand.

US Foods will bring its first CHEF’STORE location to the state of Virginia. Located at 2535 Wards Rd. in Lynchburg, the 24,000-square-foot retail store will offer more than 4,500 products and will open in spring 2022.

“We are excited to bring CHEF’STORE to the growing communities of Visalia in south-central California and Lynchburg in the Southeast region,” saidJohn Mathews, vice president of sales and marketing for CHEF’STORE. “Whether you are an industry professional looking to fill in between your regular delivery orders or an at-home chef seeking restaurant-quality products, our teams look forward to welcoming all customers to CHEF’STORE for all of their culinary needs.”

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash and carry market and rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods CHEF’STORE in February of 2021. With the addition of the two new stores, US Foods will proudly own 82 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States. CHEF’STORE is open to the public seven days a week.

About CHEF’STORE

CHEF’STORE offers a customer-centric, warehouse-format shopping experience for wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices. Designed as a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, CHEF’STORE is also an option for non-profit organizations and the public, and no membership is required. CHEF’STORE locations feature an assortment of thousands of food products including fresh meat, produce, dairy, and deli items. Customers will also be able to shop for grocery products, beverages, catering essentials, janitorial supplies, and other restaurant essentials. CHEF’STORE is owned by US Foods and offers 80 locations nationwide across 12 states. Visit CHEFSTORE.com to learn more.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.

