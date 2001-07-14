Harris Williams Advises Medical Knowledge Group, LLC on its Sale to Novo Holdings A/S

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Medical Knowledge Group, LLC (MKG), a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners (Court Square) and Aisling Capital (Aisling), on its sale to Novo Holdings A/S (Novo Holdings). MKG is an analytics-driven commercialization platform delivering healthcare provider targeted insights and solutions that maximize the clinical and commercial potential of biopharmaceutical customer brands. The transaction was led by Paul+Hepper, Brian Jones, and Hampton Cokeley of the Harris Williams Healthcare+%26amp%3B+Life+Sciences+%28HCLS%29+Group and Dan+Linsalata of the firm’s Technology+Group.

“The MKG team has done a tremendous job building a premier analytics-driven commercialization services platform with truly differentiated capabilities and solutions in one of the most attractive sectors of outsourced pharmaceutical services,” said Paul Hepper, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at MKG and Court Square on this transaction and we believe the company has found a fantastic new partner in Novo Holdings.”

“The outsourced pharma commercialization services market continues to experience strong growth as biopharmaceutical firms increasingly recognize the value proposition of firms that can utilize differentiated analytics tools to drive outsized results in their commercialization solutions,” said Dan Linsalata, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Differentiated platforms like MKG will continue to benefit disproportionately from the market tailwinds in the sector and we look forward to seeing the company’s continued success and growth in partnership with Novo Holdings.”

MKG is a New York-based, independent analytics-driven and technology-enabled multi-channel marketing solutions provider serving marketing, medical affairs, and stakeholder relations teams at biopharmaceutical companies throughout the entire product lifecycle. MKG has a diverse roster of clients ranging from niche biotech and diagnostic companies to some of the world's largest companies in the industry. The company is an analytics-centric, strategic marketing solutions provider that partners with clients to translate the complex science and data behind their brands into market shaping strategies that maximize their clinical and commercial potential.

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 240 platform investments, helping managers, families and founder-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.5 billion of assets under management and is based in New York.

Aisling is a leading life sciences investment firm that invests in products, technologies and global businesses that advance human health. Since 2000, Aisling has raised over $2 billion across five funds. The Aisling team’s combination of clinical, operational and financial experience allows the firm to partner with entrepreneurs to identify, execute and realize investments utilizing a variety of structures across the life sciences industry.

Novo Holdings is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation’s assets. Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets.

