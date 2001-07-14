Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies List

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has again been named to FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, ranking #1 in the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category for the ninth consecutive year.

This marks the 22nd time Arrow has appeared on the listing that is based on input from industry executives, directors, and analysts.

Arrow topped all nine criteria in the World’s Most Admired Companies list, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

