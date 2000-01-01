WESCO International Continues to Make Progress

WESCO International Inc. ( WCC, Financial) is a U.S.-based provider of electrical, utility distribution and supply chain solutions. The company provides its solutions to commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications services providers and utilities. It operates through three business segments:

The Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES) segment, which provides electrical equipment, lubricants, valves, fittings, fasteners, cutting tools, power transmission and safety products;

The Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) segment, which provides products and customized supply chain solutions;

The Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS) segment, which provides solutions for electrical transmission and distribution, power plant maintenance and smart-grid applications.

Businesses are increasingly dependent on big data and data analytics solutions as a result of the shift in work culture and major technological developments, and due to these trends, more data centers are being established. The company is providing solutions assisting in these changes, including solutions for customers' electrical infrastructure, network infrastructure, physical security and thermal management needs.

In the last 12 months, WESCO's stock has gained 54%, and recent developments suggest this remarkable run could continue in the coming years.

Latest earnings

The company's most recently released earnings report was for the third quarter of 2021. WESCO reported sales of $4.7 billion for the quarter, up 14% year-over-year, aided by robust double-digit sales growth in the EES segment, which posted revenue of $1.98 billion, up 19% year-over-year.

Secular trends such as electrification, automation and green energy all played a part in this stellar growth, and the company seems well-positioned to benefit from these favorable developments in the next five years. Data center and hyper-scale projects, sustained success in the cloud and professional audio/visual applications, increased IP-based surveillance and the adoption of cloud-based technologies drove CSS segment revenue to $1.49 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

Public Power investments in grid modernization and new business wins, as well as increased connectivity demand and rural broadband developments, helped the UBS segment bring in $1.26 billion in revenue, an increase of 15% in comparison to the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Macroeconomic developments support growth forecasts

The electric power industry is expected to continue working towards cleaner, more reliable and resilient business operations in 2022. According to Deloitte’s power and utilities industry outlook report for 2022, electricity sales increased 3.8% year-over-year through August 2021. At the same time, the sector was dealing with unpredictable extreme weather occurrences, as well as an increase in cyberattacks on key infrastructure. In 2022, these issues will persist, with a continued focus on increasing the use of renewable energy and the implementation of cost-effective technologies. As a result, industry spending is expected to continue to rise, and renewable penetration is expected to accelerate. These expectations paint a promising picture of what the future holds for WESCO.

According to WESCO’s sustainability report, the company deployed products with more than 200 million kilowatt-hours of renewable energy generating capacity in 2020. The avoided greenhouse gas emissions were the same as driving more than 30,650 vehicles for a year, consuming 16 million gallons (61 million liters) of gasoline, powering 16,372 homes for a year, or burning 70,912 metric tons of coal. Deloitte’s report further highlights that in 2021, 46 out of 54 U.S. investor-owned utilities committed to reducing carbon emissions, with some setting a goal of achieving this target by 2050. Nearly three out of every four customer accounts were served by a company that had a 100% zero-emission target.

The electric power industry will also continue to invest in grid modernization as 5G and cloud technologies become more extensively utilized. In addition, the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in November of 2021, includes $65 billion for continuing broadband adoption and deployment, providing companies with more room to expand. On the other hand, while widespread adoption of 5G provides numerous benefits, it also introduces new security concerns and challenges. As a result of this growing threat, companies are taking steps to assess and mitigate security challenges, and WESCO is in a unique position to provide security services to businesses looking to deploy advanced wireless networks.

Takeaway

WESCO International has used acquisitions over the last couple of decades to expand into new business verticals, and the company's $4.5 billion acquisition of Anixter in 2020 helped the company expand its footprint in the network security solutions industry. These investments are now beginning to pay off, and the company remains focused on serving the increasing demand resulting from the ongoing technological transformation. The company seems to have a long way to go from here and is valued fairly in the market at a forward earnings multiple of 13.3.