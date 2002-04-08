BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Goodness Growth Holding (OTC - GDNSF), The National Security Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - NSEC), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq - CTXS)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Goodness Growth Holding (OTC - GDNSF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Goodness shareholders will receive 0.22652 of Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a “Verano Share”) for each Goodness subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Goodness Growth Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Verano is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/goodness-growth-holding-otc-gdnsf/.

The National Security Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - NSEC)

Under the terms of the agreement, NSEC will be acquired by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“VR”). NSEC shareholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSEC common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the NSEC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether VR is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/national-security-group-inc-nasdaq-nsec/.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq - CTXS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Citrix will be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital. Citrix shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash for each share of Citrix common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Citrix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Vista/Evergreen are paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/citrix-systems-inc-nasdaq-ctxs/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.