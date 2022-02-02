Liquid Avatar Technologies Engages Harbor Access LLC for Investor Relations Services; Changes to Industry Advisory Committee

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)( FRA:4T51, Financial) Liquid Avatar Technologies a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse is pleased to announce that it has engaged Harbor Access LLC (Harbor Access) to perform investor relations services and activities, as defined in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and applicable securities laws.

Graham Farrell, Managing Partner of Harbor Access commented "Liquid Avatar Technologies is at the forefront of the digital identity and permission-based personal data transformation. The entire Harbor Access team is excited to work with this innovative company and help them tell their story to a broad and diverse network of investors."

Pursuant to the agreement with Harbor Access, the Company will pay a cash fee of CAD$8,750.00 per month over a period of 12 months. Harbor Access does not control any common shares in the Company.

The Company would also like to welcome Dr. Allan Grill to its industry advisory committee, and also thank Mr. Sheldon Inwentash, and Mr. Rob Anson for their support as they finish their one year terms as advisors.

About Harbor Access www.harboraccessllc.com

Harbor Access is a strategic investor relations advisory firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Toronto, Ontario. With over 20 years of investor relations and investor access experience, Harbor specializes in working with small and mid-cap companies that are looking to build, support or expand their existing investor relations strategy and capabilities.

About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. - www.liquidavatartechnologies.com

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity.

The Liquid Avatar Mobile App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want.

The Liquid Avatar Verifiable Credentials Ecosystem (LAVCE) has been developed to support all participants in a digital credential ecosystem, including the Holder, Issuer and Verifier, using state-of-the-art blockchain and open standards technologies initially as a node on the Indicio Network. The Company is a voting and steering committee member of the Trust over IP Foundation, founding and steering committee member of Cardea, a Linux Foundation Public Health project, member of the Good Health Pass collaborative, DIACC, the Covid Credentials Initiative ("CCI"), The Linux Foundation and a founding member of the Lumedic Exchange.

The Company has a suite of early-stage revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar Mobile App program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and is working to release its own branded network payment card.

The Company's subsidiary, Oasis Digital Studios, is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions and has acquired 50% of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse program.

Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID).

The Company also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

[email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

[email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future revenue opportunities, statements regarding the future capabilities of LAVCE or the operation of an Indicio Network Node, statements suggesting LAVCE or an Indicio Network Node ("Company Services") will be successfully launched and integrated into the Liquid Avatar platform and partner programs, information concerning the timing for the launch of Liquid Avatar apps, the plans for future features of the Liquid Avatar apps, expected geographic expansion, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. the ability of the Company to continue to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

